Five reasons why Auburn basketball should be ranked No. 1

Auburn basketball is elite.

At least, it is halfway through the season. The Tigers have depth, talent, energy, fan support, you name it- everything an elite basketball school has. Auburn is at the top of the mountain right now.

However, there seems to be a dispute between who should be ranked No. 1 in the AP poll tomorrow. No. 2 Gonzaga (13-2) has their shot at the top of the rankings as well, after No. 1 Baylor lost back-to-back games, No. 3 UCLA lost to Oregon, and No. 5 USC lost to… well, Oregon as well. The Tigers and the Zags are in a race to earn the favor of the AP voters.

Here are five reasons why Auburn basketball should be ranked at the top of tomorrow’s polls.

Auburn has a better strength of schedule than Gonzaga

AP Photo/Bruce Newman

Auburn’s SOS is 20th. Gonzaga’s is 182nd. No disputing who has played tougher teams.

Auburn has better wins

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Here are all of Gonzaga’s games, broken down by quadrants according to the NET rankings.

Quad 1: 4-2

Quad 2: 1-0

Quad 3: 0-0

Quad 4: 9-0

The face that Gonzaga has already played nine quadrant four teams is surprising. That’s a weak schedule. Now look at Auburn’s games:

Quad 1: 4-1

Quad 2: 4-0

Quad 3: 5-0

Quad 4: 3-0

There is no debating that Auburn has played more quality opponents.

Auburn has the best record in basketball

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

16-1 is a record I never dreamed of Auburn having.

Auburn defeated the common opponent between themselves and Gonzaga

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzaga lost to Alabama at a neutral site (the game was played in Seattle, Washington, which was a four hour drive for Gonzaga.), and Auburn defeated the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

It's history

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

On top of all of the other points- even if Auburn loses (which I believe this team will end up losing a few more games), this one week with Auburn as the No. 1 team in America should not hurt anyone. Let the team enjoy its accomplishments.

