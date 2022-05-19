Five reasons why Alabama-Texas should not be a noon kickoff

Earlier this week it was announced that Fox Sports would earn the broadcasting rights to the epic gridiron showdown between Alabama and Texas on Sept. 10th, 2022. This will be Alabama’s first game on Fox Sports since before the past time these two met 13 years ago.

Unfortunately, Fox decided the best time slot for this game was 11am central, and needless to say the fans were not happy. Texans fans went as far this week as to start a petition to flex the time of the game to the primetime slot.

Both of these teams have playoff aspirations and this game will have massive ramifications in that hunt.

Here are five reasons why a noon kick-off is bad for the players, fans, and even Fox.

The heat

Early September in Austin, Texas is not a cool time of year by any means. It is estimated that the game temperature would be around 97 degrees, with the field feeling like 105 degrees to players. Dehydration issues and cramping will certainly come into play. As well as making it much less enjoyable of an experience for the fans.

Rematch of the 2009 National Title

This will be the first time that these two programs have met since the historic 2009 National Championship which kick started the entire Alabama dynasty. The Tide walked away victorious from the Rose Bowl 37-21 to cap off an undefeated season behind Heisman trophy winner Mark Ingram. With these being two of the biggest names in the sport, everyone will want to tune in. Unless it’s at 11am.

Saban vs Sark



This will be Head Coach Steve Sarkisian’s second season in Austin, Texas and what better way to jump start the program than to knock off his former mentor Nick Saban and the power house that is Alabama. Sark will be up against a lot of his former players and recruits, and it will be interesting to see how they react to being on the opposing sideline.

Bad weekend for football

Outside of pretty much Iowa vs. Iowa State and Kentucky vs. Florida it’s a pretty down week in the season. If this game were played in the prime-time slot there wouldn’t be much competition for viewership. Even neutral fans love to tune in typically in the hopes of an Alabama or Texas loss, but with one side guaranteed to lose in this game it will have a large interest from the public.

Fox rarely gets to broadcast Alabama games

Due to the SEC’s partnership with ESPN, it is very rare for Alabama to appear on Fox sports. In fact, the Crimson Tide haven’t appeared on Fox since the Sugar Bowl vs. Utah in 2008. For reference, Alabama has more recently been on pay-per-view than they have Fox when they played Tennessee-Chattanooga on Nov. 23rd, 2013.

