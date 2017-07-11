Five reasons why £75million for Romelu Lukaku is money well spent by Manchester United

1. He is a proven Premier League goalscorer

Only Sergio Aguero has scored more Premier League goals than Lukaku since 2012 and, unlike the Argentina international, Lukaku has done it playing for a team that has not been good enough to qualify for the Champions League. He was also prolific for Anderlecht in Belgium and on loan at West Bromwich Albion. Nothing is ever guaranteed when you sign a player, but if it is goals you are after as a Premier League manager, Luakau is as close as you are going to get.

The Belgium international has been Everton’s top scorer every season since he joined in 2013 for a club record £28m. He was also the leading goalscorer for the Merseysiders in the Premier League era and became the first Everton player since Gary Lineker, way back in 1986, to break the 30 goal barrier last season.

He is also part of a very select group, alongside Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney, to have scored over 80 Premier League goals before their 24th birthday.

2. He should get better and his value will not drop

One of the biggest things in Lukaku’s favour is his age. There is a widely held assumption in football that the best time to sign a player is when they are in their mid-twenties and the Belgian has just turned 24.

The thinking is, at that age, if they have been playing regular first team football, they have the necessary experience to cope with the pressure and expectation of a big money move. More importantly, though, they have still not reached their peak. In theory, Lukaku will continue to improve and he will be a better player in two or three years.

In terms of a long-term business model, this also means his value is likely to increase rather than fall. That is not the case if you sign a striker who is 28 or 29. Although the deal is not cheap, it still represents value for money. If Lukaku is worth £75m now, he could feasibly be worth double that by 2019.

3. Harry Kane is not available

There is probably only one Premier League striker who was a more attractive option to Lukaku, but Harry Kane is not going to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer and, even if he was open to the idea of quitting White Hart Lane, the cost of the transfer would exceed £100m given the length of his contract at Spurs.

