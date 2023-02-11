Five reasons Texas RB Bijan Robinson is worth drafting in late first round

Bijan Robinson is a primary topic of draft season for many who follow pro and college football. Experts are split on where Bijan should be drafted. In particular, the consensus is Robinson is the best at his position. Despite that, many debate the value of the running back position.

Our colleague Patrick Conn projected Robinson to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 27. He had the following to say about the move.

The Cowboys could go cornerback here but adding a dynamic running back in Bijan could help them solve some cash tied up in Ezekiel Elliott. The team can save $5 million by going with a younger back, who showed that he can win as a runner, receiver, and blocker.

Some Cowboys fans would be opposed to drafting a running back given how Ezekiel Elliott’s ability has eroded in recent years. That fear might be unfounded.

Let’s look at why Bijan would be the right move should he fall to No. 27.

It's the No. 27 pick

Osu Vs Texas Football

Clutch your pearls over the value of a first round pick. If you draft one of the 18 to 20 players who have a legitimate first round grade at No. 27, it will likely be Bijan Robinson.

Weak receiver class

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

If your argument against drafting a running back is that one is as good as another, take a look at the receiver class. None of the players jump out as the next Ja’Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson, and certainly the better receivers should be gone by pick No. 27.

Bijan the receiver

This throw & catch from Ewers to Bijan is one of the most impressive plays of the season. Two generational talents. pic.twitter.com/wCK4XeoYZd — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) October 10, 2022

One can make the case that Bijan has the best hands in the entire draft. In addition, Texas has split him out to run routes at receiver only to see him win the rep. Robinson could easily become what Christian McCaffrey is and Alvin Kamara once was as a do-it-all running back.

Story continues

High value move

Bijan

If you’re going to have the best running back in the NFL, it will likely be in the front half of his career. In addition, the drafting team would receive a game-changing player on a rookie contract. Rather than franchise tagging an expensive Tony Pollard, the Cowboys or other late drafting teams could be afforded a significant impact player in Robinson.

The next Barry Sanders

Even if you don’t follow college football, Bijan Robinson is a name you need to know for fantasy in 2023. He’s the closest thing we’ve ever seen to Barry Sanders. pic.twitter.com/mkYHX73dkt — Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) October 15, 2022

Former NFL scout Bryan Broaddus isn’t the only one calling Bijan Robinson perhaps the next Barry Sanders. The ability to make teams miss is an invaluable tool Robinson possesses. Look for Robinson to be in contention for Rookie of the Year should he stay healthy.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire