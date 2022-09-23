Five reasons Texas A&M beats Arkansas on Saturday

Before losing your mind, don’t think this is a prediction that Texas A&M will necessarily beat Arkansas on Saturday.

No, the official Razorbacks Wire predictions will hit the site on Saturday morning.

This is counter-programming to Taylor Jones’ Three Reasons Arkansas will beat the Aggies. And just because there are five here and three there doesn’t mean any of us are leaning toward Texas A&M, either.

But a bulk of the country seems to be. Reasons exist for that. None of them have to do with “no respect for Arkansas,” either, believe it or not.

So let’s take a quick look. Exactly why are the Aggies, a team that lost Appalachian State, predicted by a majority to beat Arkansas?

Antonio Johnson could be SEC Defensive Player of the Year

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) catches football for a touchdown as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) defends during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson, the Texas A&M defensive back, is pure beast. Think about what Drew Sanders is doing for Arkansas at the linebacker position. That’s Johnson in the Aggies secondary, just, you know, not with the TFLs.

Arkansas can't stop anyone in the air

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Simeon Blair (15) and the Razorbacks defense celebrate a stop against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This part has to change soon, right? Not in a million years did anyone see the Arkansas secondary being the easiest team in the country to pass against. But here are the Hogs, dead last in FBS in passing yards allowed.

Devin Achane has ability everywhere

Sep 17, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs with the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Achane can do it all with the ball in his hands. A second-team preseason All-SEC running back, Achane has two rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and a kickoff-return touchdown.

Max Johnson has something to prove

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 17: Max Johnson #14 of the Texas A&M Aggies looks to pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half of the game at Kyle Field on September 17, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Johnson threw six passes against Arkansas last year in a game many consider the one that signaled the end of his LSU career. Yes, he played in the next two, but it was all but certain Johnson would leave via the transfer portal. After failing to win the job in camp this year, Johnson has it firmly for now with something to prove.

Texas A&M is supposed to win

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

What is meant by the headline is the Aggies are the favored team. They were favored in the preseason. They are favored now.

That’s exactly why, if Arkansas wins, the Razorbacks are officially the new No. 2 in the SEC program-wide.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire