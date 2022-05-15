Five reasons to be optimistic about Texas football in 2022

A 5-7 record will never go over well at the University of Texas. The poor performance in 2021 led to massive program changes this offseason.

Texas landed the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation for the 2022 cycle. The class put an emphasis on adding talent to the offensive line and the defensive front. Expect to see at least a few members of the 2022 class earn early playing time next season.

The transfer portal was a tool Steve Sarkisian used to bring in and upgrade the roster, specifically on offense. Quinn Ewers headlines the group along with high-upside pass catchers Isaiah Neyor, Agiye Hall and tight end Jahleel Billingsley.

Texas hired a few exciting new coaches to the staff. Wide receivers coach Brennan Marion and running backs coach Tashard Choice have gotten off to a strong start in Austin. Former TCU coach Gary Patterson is one of the top defensive minds in the sport and will contribute in an analyst role.

The upcoming season provides new hope that Texas can get the program heading back in the right direction. Here are five reasons to be optimistic about the 2022 season.

Quinn Ewers

The revamped wide receiver room

Year No. 2 under Pete Kwiatowski

The talented freshman class

New members of the coaching staff

