Five reasons to be optimistic about Ohio State’s chances in the NCAA Tournament

If you’ve been watching the Ohio State basketball team as of late, we’re all in the same boat that seems to be rowing to the shores of despair and gloom. We’ve seen a team that was right in the mix for a Big Ten title go through injuries, look fatigued, lack effort at times, and be extremely careless with the ball.

So, now that OSU is in the NCAA Tournament and looking to match up with Loyola-Chicago and Sister Jean, there aren’t too many folks — fans included — giving Ohio State much of a chance at dancing beyond the first few notes.

But runs through all the March Madness can be hard to figure out. Despite what we’ve seen from this team lately, there are a few reasons to be somewhat bullish on what the Buckeyes can do once the ball is tipped in the air on Friday and we’re here to give you at least a little optimism.

Here are five reasons to be optimistic about Ohio State basketball’s chances in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Rest and Health

COLUMBUS, OH – MARCH 6: Kyle Young #25 of the Ohio State Buckeyes fouls Kofi Cockburn #21 of the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half as Zed Key #23 of the Ohio State Buckeyes helps defend at Value City Arena on March 6, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State should be in a better spot health-wise

Lost in all the poor play down the stretch are the tired legs and health issues Ohio State had to deal with. The Buckeyes have been without big men Zed Key and Kyle Young in some way, shape, or form for the last four games. That amounts to three of the four losses we saw heading home.

Add that to having to play four games during the last week of the regular season, and seven games in a 15-day stretch, and that’s a lot of wear and tear on the legs, arms, and psyche. The Buckeyes should be deeper, healthier, and more rested, and that will make a difference in the product you see on the court. At least it should.

Recent games don't always translate to tournament performance

Story continues

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler (55) and guard Malaki Branham (22) celebrate during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Michigan State Spartans at Value City Arena in Columbus on March 3, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Throw recent games out the window

March is unpredictable — well aside from the fact that we can predict it to be unpredictable. We’ve seen teams that seemed to hobble through the end of the season get hot in the NCAA Tournament and make a run. Likewise, we’ve seen teams that are so-called “playing their best ball at just the right time” bow out once they stepped off the bus.

The point is that there is a fine line between winning and losing in the game of college basketball these days. One bucket, one turnover, or one bounce the wrong way can change the perception of a successful game vs. asking what went wrong.

Don’t be surprised if Ohio State gets a couple of close games and can finish the deal in the tournament. All it takes is a run at the right time, some confidence, or some favorable matchups.

Getting out of the familiar Big Ten

Ohio State’s Jamari Wheeler, right, looks for an opening as Michigan’s DeVante Jones defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Embrace the Unkown

The Big Ten can be an absolute grind. Not only is it a physical, slugfest at times, but teams inside the conference know each other so well, it’s hard to get the looks and offensive sets you like to take advantage of the personnel and matchups. Getting outside of the conference in a setting in which the offense can have a little more success because of the unfamiliarity can often favor the more athletic teams.

Ohio State isn’t as athletic as it was during the That Matta days, but there is still a lot more ability on this team than most squads it’ll run into. OSU should be able to get some better results off of the actions they run because the scouting isn’t quite where it is in the Big Ten with so many teams that have seen sets and schemes for years.

Of course, that goes both ways too, but we often see a more free-flowing game when the Buckeyes get out of the rough and tumble Big Ten and that should benefit E.J. Liddell, Malaki Branham, and company.

We've seen Ohio State's 'A-Game'

Ohio State makes modest climb in latest AP College Basketball Poll

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justin Ahrens (10) and Ohio State Buckeyes guard Cedric Russell (2) react to a defensive stop in front of Duke Blue Devils forward Joey Baker (13) during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 71-66.

Ohio State has the ability

It’s not like this team hasn’t shown the ability to play — and beat — almost any team out there. Remember, Ohio State took down Duke early in the year and beat Illinois on the road late in the year. It also put a scare in Purdue on the road, beat Michigan in Ann Arbor, and defeated Wisconsin handly in Columbus. That’s where this team can, and has, gone when it’s playing its best basketball.

If I’m in OSU’s bracket, I’m not excited about seeing the Buckeyes because if they play the way they are capable, they could send one of the top seeds home early. Now, that means we have to see the consistency we haven’t as of late, but again, with rest and injuries getting better, we might see a return of the team that was a fringe top-ten ballclub earlier in the year.

Star Power

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell named All-Big Ten first-team

Mar 6, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) celebrates a dunk during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

E.J. Liddell and/or Malaki Branham could go off

Ohio State has two dynamic players that can go off at any time. Either E.J. Liddell or freshman sensation Malaki Branham could get hot in the tournament separately, or more importantly, together, and make the Buckeyes one of the most dangerous teams offensively in the country. We’ve seen the defense struggle the past couple of seasons for OSU, but the offense is extremely explosive and efficient when it takes care of the ball.

How many times have you seen a mid-major or underdog pull the upset or hang tough because it has a star player that just puts the team on his back and carries the team to bigger heights? Ohio State fits that mold, it just needs one or both of them to show up at the right time in the right setting, and all of a sudden you’ve got the makings of a deep run.

[mm-video type=video id=01fy59kskgv9pbzg0g7c playlist_id=01eqbz0qtnjg5x7tc8 player_id=01eqbvp13nn1gy6hd4 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01fy59kskgv9pbzg0g7c/01fy59kskgv9pbzg0g7c-c3200298f9d2b305e073e7b63984f835.jpg]

[listicle id=46725]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1