Five reasons for optimism as the Brian Kelly era begins at LSU

The last two years haven’t been kind to the LSU faithful.

2019 brought the highest of highs only for the following seasons to bring the lowest of lows. We’ve seen a pandemic swallow up a season, Ed Orgeron get fired, and some of LSU’s best players transfer or opt out.

With all the negativity surrounding the program during the previous two campaigns, I thought it was time for some optimism. The season is now just a couple of weeks away. It’s a new day in Baton Rouge.

With a new season comes opportunity. LSU has a chance to exorcise some of these demons and get back to the brand of football that we’re accustomed to.

We’ll look at five reasons Tigers fans can have some optimism as the season fast approaches.

Young offensive line talent

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

For a few years now, LSU’s offensive line has been a point of concern. In 2020 and 2021, the group struggled to protect the quarterback and had issues getting a push in the run game. Some of this has been due to depth issues and at times it’s just been a matter of poor execution.

Offensive line coach [autotag]Brad Davis[/autotag] took over just a couple of months before the season started last year, hardly enough time to rebuild the group. Davis has now had a full offseason and a infusion of talent.

[autotag]Will Campbell[/autotag] coming in and earning that left tackle job as a freshman is exciting. It’s been a while since LSU has had an elite lineman, and Campbell could be on that track. The Tigers also added [autotag]Miles Frazier[/autotag] and [autotag]Tre’Mond Shorts[/autotag] through the transfer portal, and both look like they could be productive this fall.

When it comes to returning guys like [autotag]Anthony Bradford[/autotag] and [autotag]Garrett Dellinger[/autotag], they’ve now had a full offseason with Davis. Roster-wise, LSU has its best line since 2019, which should give Tiger fans real hope on offense.

2021's wide receiver class

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Everyone knows about [autotag]Kayshon Boutte[/autotag]. He’s poised to be the star of LSU’s offense and one of the best receivers in the country. However, it’s not just Boutte that will be making plays for LSU.

LSU’s 2021 signing class included a big group of talented receivers, and those guys now have a full season under their belt. [autotag]Malik Nabers[/autotag] might be a star sooner than later. I wrote about Nabers this spring, saying it makes the most sense that he emerges behind Boutte.

The Athletic’s Brody Miller recently reported that Nabers has been the breakout star of fall camp. Besides Nabers, there is [autotag]Jack Bech[/autotag], who as a freshman proved to be a reliable target. [autotag]Chris Hilton[/autotag] and [autotag]Brian Thomas Jr.[/autotag] are also guys who could become dynamic playmakers at any moment.

Jayden Daniels' improvement

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The quarterback battle has yet to be decided, at least to the public’s knowledge. That said, the general feeling is that [autotag]Jayden Daniels[/autotag] has a slight lead.

The reports from camp have been positive. A couple of weeks ago, offensive coordinator [autotag]Mike Denbrock[/autotag] discussed how the staff was working on improving Daniels’ accuracy. Practice reports have described Daniels as a guy in control of the offense.

If Daniels is accurate and in control, such as going through his progressions and making smart decisions, he can be a really good quarterback in 2022. It’s been a while since LSU’s had a shot-caller with Daniels’ speed. If the offensive line protects him, he’ll make some big plays this year.

Defensive potential

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

There are still some questions on defense. LSU will be relying on a few transfers to gel, as well as some young linebackers. But if those pieces come together, this is going to be a strong unit.

LSU’s defense really turned a corner in the second half of last season. Go back and look at the Alabama and Arkansas games and you’ll see a unit that’s in control and playing with confidence. The Tigers should be able to continue that as 2022 gets underway.

Linebacker and secondary have been question marks at points this summer, but coach [autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag] has said they now have several guys they feel good about at those spots. The defensive line should be one of the best in the SEC.

If the transfers on the back end like [autotag]Jarrick Bernard-Converse[/autotag] and [autotag]Greg Brooks Jr.[/autotag] live up to the hype, LSU will have one of the best defenses in the conference.

A well-rounded coaching staff

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

On the offensive side, LSU has assembled a sharp group of coaches, all of whom have either coached in the SEC or been a coordinator. Denbrock led Cincinnati to a playoff appearance last year, turning Desmond Ridder into an NFL draft pick.

[autotag]Joe Sloan[/autotag] called plays at Louisiana Tech the last few years and is now LSU’s quarterback coach. [autotag]Cortez Hankton[/autotag] was Georgia’s wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for its title run.

[autotag]Brad Davis[/autotag] and [autotag]Frank Wilson[/autotag] are both guys who have spent years in the SEC and understand how to recruit Louisiana.

On defense, [autotag]Matt House[/autotag] is a coordinator who has coached in the SEC and the NFL. He should be able to bring a versatile scheme to LSU and gameplan against the best mind in the conference. This is a competent and well-organized staff. Tigers fans should feel good about this group.

