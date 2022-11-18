Five reasons Ole Miss beats Arkansas on Saturday

A healthy KJ Jefferson gives Arkansas more than a puncher’s chance to beat Ole Miss on Saturday.

An unhealthy Jefferson? Uh oh.

The Razorbacks quarterback should be good to go (shoulder) when the two teams meet on Senior Day inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. That’s dynamite news for Arkansas faithful.

But even if he does, the Hogs have their hands full. Ole Miss has lost just twice this season, to LSU and Alabama, two teams No. 6 and No. 8 for the College Football Playoff. The Rebels are favorites, road favorites even, in the penultimate game of the regular season and Jefferson’s questionable health isn’t the only reason why.

We gave three reasons the Hogs could win earlier this week. Now it’s time to examine the five reasons Ole Miss could reach the coveted 10-win mark.

Jaxson Dart can pass...and run

Ole Miss wouldn’t be as good as it is this year had Dart not chosen the Rebels after leaving USC. But his 2,123 yards passing and 508 yards rushing prove him a dual-threat. Both totals are higher than Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (albeit Jefferson has played in two fewer games). Dart’s running ability is so good, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman brought it up voluntarily as a problem with which the Hogs will have to deal on Saturday.

Quinshon Judkins may be the country's best back

Quinshon Judkins is 10th in all of FBS in yards rushing and yards per game, with 1,169 total for an average of 116.9 a game. What’s scariest – for the future, anyway – is that he’s just a freshman. He has only one game this season in which he’s run for fewer than 87 yards and in it, against Vanderbilt, he wasn’t needed and sat most of the second half. Arkansas will have its hands full.

Zach Evans may be the best No. 2 running back in the country

As if Dart and Judkins weren’t enough to worry about running the ball, there’s Zach Evans. The TCU transfer is Judkins’ back-up, but he’s still may finish the year with 1,000 yards, having run for 692 (plus he missed the game against LSU) with seven touchdowns with two regular-season games and a bowl remaining.

Ole Miss can get to the quarterback

The Rebels’ 28 sacks are third in the SEC. Arkansas is 10th in the conference in sacks allowed. Malik Hornsby, KJ Jefferson and Cade Fortin can all run, but throwing on the run hasn’t been an ideal.

KJ Jefferson's health is up in the air

Arkansas isn’t the same team when Jefferson isn’t running the show from behind center. In fact, the offense has fallen to pieces without him. He’s practiced all week, Pittman said, and should be good to go against Ole Miss. But if there are any ill effects or if he were to go down again, watch out.

