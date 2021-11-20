Five reasons the Oklahoma Sooners will beat the Iowa State Cyclones

Oklahoma and Iowa State has become much more of a competitive affair of late. In the last five games, the Sooners own the edge, 3-2, but the games have been competitive for the most part.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State, last 5 games: Total points – OU 167, ISU 164 Yards/game – OU 467, ISU 445 Yards/play – OU 6.88, ISU 6.98 Rush Yds/Gm – OU 164, ISU 122 Pass Yds/Gm – OU 303, ISU 323 Turnovers – OU 5, ISU 5 — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) November 19, 2021

The margin between the two schools when they’ve played has been razor-thin., and the latest matchup will likely be no different. Despite the record, the Cyclones are a talented group led by quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar, and linebacker Mike Rose.

Both teams come into the game on the heels of a loss. So, what will separate these two come Saturday afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma? What will be the difference and the reason Oklahoma gets the win?

Oklahoma has fully become the hunter

Oklahoma is no longer the apex predator at the top of the Big 12 food chain. Yes, indeed, they can still be the king of the jungle. However, now, they are on the hunt to survive the Big 12 season.

The loss to Baylor muddied up this conference race. Another loss by Oklahoma and a win by Baylor puts both at 5-2 in the conference, with Baylor owning the tiebreaker over OU via head-to-head win.

The Sooners are now desperate, or at least they should be. We’ve seen what past Novembers have brought when Oklahoma played football from a place of desperation. It led to 23 straight victories, which came to an end last week. Their desperation will push them to make the three or so extra plays to win this game.

Another week with a seemingly fully healthy defense

Look, the Sooners defense has caught some flack over the last couple of months for their performances. If you combine those performances with the expectations coming into the season, the reaction is understandable. At the same time, there’s a bit more nuance to take into consideration on those results.

Story continues

It’s true to say they’ve not played well. It’s also true that the Oklahoma Sooners lost multiple starters for long periods while carrying an offense that was still trying to find itself. The pressure for them to perform was magnified while simultaneously being shorthanded.

The Sooners kicked off against Baylor with their entire starting secondary back healthy. They hadn’t played together since September. At the same time, the defense wasn’t great as a collective, they held up long enough to give the offense a chance to get going, and the secondary performed well.

Starting defensive lineman Jalen Redmond is settling back into his role. With newfound desperation and the best health you can ask for this late in the season, look for the Sooners to put together a strong enough performance to win this game.

It's Senior Day!

The Sooners will be hosting their Senior Day festivities this weekend as well. Marquis Hayes, Delarrin Turner-Yell, Perrion Winfrey, and Pat Fields are just a few of the names that could bolt for the NFL or pursue a grad transfer role elsewhere. Technically, they are all seniors, but due to the COVID eligibility ruling, they have another year to use following this season.

Assuming these seniors are leaving, it’s safe to think they’ll want their final memory at Owen Field to be a great one.

Lincoln Riley does his thing

Lincoln Riley didn’t call his best game last week, and it’s unclear if it was because of just the looks Dave Aranda’s defense was giving him or lack of execution by the players.

Either way, the performance the Sooners put up wasn’t solely on the players. The coaches didn’t have them ready, and they didn’t help the players with the game plan either. After dispelling a rumored connection to the LSU job, Lincoln Riley shouldn’t have any distractions heading into this weekend.

There’s a very important task at hand. When Riley’s on his A-game, very few teams in the country can keep up with the Oklahoma Sooners. While several players need to have a bounce-back performance this week, Lincoln Riley does as well. The offensive performance should look much better and put the Sooners in a much better place to succeed.

Gabe Brkic will make up for last week's debacle

Gabe Brkic had one of his worst kicking performances last week against Baylor. His two missed kicks weren’t the difference, but they certainly deflated a team that was looking for something to propel them forward. Both missed kicks could’ve given the Sooners some juice.

The biggest miss was the 40 yarder at the tail end of the 1st half that would’ve likely given the Sooners a lead and confidence heading into the locker room. He followed that miss by kicking the second-half kickoff out of bounds setting up Baylor with great field position.

It was an all-around rough day. However, Brkic is one of the best kickers in the country, and on his home field, he’ll deliver. He possibly could be the difference in a win or loss this week.

