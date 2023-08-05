Five reasons Ohio State fans should be excited about the additions of Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten

By now you’ve heard the news. The Big Ten is seemingly expanding faster than the grand ole universe we live in. After UCLA and USC defected from the Pac-12 just a little over a year ago, we now usher in Bigfoot, rain, Sitka pines, and coffee with the additions of Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten.

Traditionalists are wringing their hands and banging their heads against the wall, but this is the new age of amateurism and college football has had to move right along with the changing landscape.

In fact, there are some exciting things about the additions of the two teams from the Pacific Northwest, and we thought we’d highlight some of them for you just in case this dizzying change has left you with a little bit of psychological whiplash and consternation.

Here are five reasons for Ohio State fans to be excited about the additions of the Ducks and Huskies to the Big Ten.

More marquis matchups

Listen, there is a lot of tradition and nostalgia about matchups with Big Ten teams. There’s something as reassuring as a warm glass of milk when Ohio State matches up with Purdue, Iowa, or Indiana. It makes sense.

But there’s also very exciting about matching up with newer teams, and teams that have a pedigree. With the addition of Oregon and Washington — and prior to that UCLA and USC — there will now be tussles more often against teams that are known as some of the better ones in college football and basketball history.

It’ll be different, but it’ll be a novelty for a while when Ohio State travels to Eugene, Seattle, or L.A., or welcomes one of these teams to the ‘Shoe or the “Schott”.

Travel, travel, travel

Trust me on this one — it’s time to make travel plans. Some of you are used to traveling the world and this great country of ours, but others need a reason to jump on a plane and see some new sights.

Either way, pairing that up with some college football is going to be a hoot. For those of you who haven’t been to the Pacific Northwest, it’s worth checking out. There’s a ton to do in Seattle with all of the water, coffeehouses, scenery, and downtown scene, and Eugene has its own beauty about it in its own right.

If you are like me, that part of the country was a bit of an edge-of-the-world type of scenario that I just hadn’t been to (until recently). Seeing Ohio State play and taking in a part of the country that’s entirely different than what you are used to can be a whole lot of fun.

Time to make memories.

Conference pedigree

There’s no doubt that adding Oregon and Washington enhances the pedigree of the Big Ten and thus, enhances the profile of Ohio State. It’s true that the Big Ten hasn’t exactly been accepting national championship trophies in the biggest revenue sports of football and basketball at the level of other conferences.

The Buckeyes last brought a national title to the conference in 2014 on the gridiron, and Michigan State was the last to win one on the basketball court, way back in 2000.

Adding Oregon and Washington to what’s already coming with UCLA and USC gives both of those sports some teams that will compete at a higher level than when, say, Maryland and Rutgers were brought in. The Bruins in particular enhance the basketball profile of the conference, but we’ve seen Oregon, Washington, and USC in the football limelight recently.

The conference will get tougher in all sports, but it’ll also mean there will be a newfound respect for the Big Ten across the landscape of revenue sports.

New sets of traditions and cultures

Some of you know a little about the traditions of Oregon and Washington, but now you get to experience them firsthand. I am told there is nothing like attending a game in Seattle where the boats are coming off of Lake Washington. In Eugene, after every third quarter in Autzen Stadium, the fans sing “Shout” from the 1978 movie “Animal House.”

Enter Nike U and all of those jersey combinations for Oregon, and the Duck and Husky mascots from each university. Then blend it into the culture that comes with these two programs coming to play in Ohio Stadium, and it’ll be a unique set of variables we just haven’t seen.

Embrace and enjoy it.

Football games from early to late

If you thought college football Saturdays were fun already, just wait until “Pac-12 after dark” becomes “Big Ten after dark.” Who knows what the actual schedules will look like once the league suits figure it all out (and soon), but watching football from Noon ET all the way through whatever night games are put in place out on the West Coast and we all now have stakes in the games.

Will Ohio State play a 10 p.m. ET game from time to time out on the left coast? Even if not, there are going to be games that matter out West to the Big Ten standings, and ultimately, where the Buckeyes finish in the standings of the conference.

So, order the pizza (maybe more than once), invite some friends over, put off the yard work until Sunday, turn on the television, and set up camp. Your Saturdays just got longer, but you can never have too much of a good thing, right?

