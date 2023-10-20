Five reasons Ohio State beats Penn State on Saturday

Before the start of the 2023 college football season, there were two games on the calendar Ohio State fans — and likely players and coaches — circled. One was of course the Michigan game, but the other was against Penn State in October. That week is here and there’s a lot of hype surrounding what’ll take place in the ‘Shoe at high noon ET on Saturday.

This is — as they say — a “matchup” game, meaning the athleticism and skill will be fairly equal. That means execution, emotion, timely plays, and some intangibles will come into play to determine the winner.

There’s some worry with Ohio State fans over this one, and for good reason, because the Nittany Lions have looked like one of the best teams in the country this year. But there are also some reasons to believe that OSU, the favored and higher ranked team (No. 3 to No. 6), will come out on top.

We’re a Buckeye homer sight but do try to keep things as honest and unbiased as possible, and if you’ve already read some of our preview stuff this week, you know that not everyone on the site is picking the Buckeyes in this one.

Take that for what it’s worth.

However, the large majority of us do believe that Ohio State will come out victorious on the banks of the Olentangy on Saturday, and we’re here to give you five reasons OSU has the victory bell ringing in late afternoon.

Home is where the victory is

Why it Matters

When two teams appear to be pretty equal on paper with talent, often times where the game is played in college football makes all the difference in the world. Good news here, because this one is in the ‘Shoe and should give a significant advantage to Ohio State.

Noon games can be a little different animal in Ohio Stadium but not for this one. Expect the crowd to be there early, in seats with beverages and food in hand, ready to be raucous and rowdy. Hopefully, that makes communication a challenge for the Nittany Lions’ operation and gives the Buckeyes an emotional boost to make the plays necessary for a victory.

Drew Allar

Why it Matters

Look, there’s no question Penn State first-year starter, Drew Allar, has been very poised in 2023, but he hasn’t exactly been asked to go out and win a game with his arm. He’s a great point guard that spreads things around in an efficient and surgical way, but that seems to play right in the hands of an Ohio State defense that keeps things in front of it and limits the big play.

Do we really think the Nittany Lions can dink and dunk down the field enough to win a game of this magnitude with the amount of talent on the other sideline? Probably not, and if Allar can’t make good on some big plays down the field, it might spell another big advantage in the game plan for the Buckeyes.

Maybe Allar unleashes a downfield attack we haven’t seen so far in 2023, but it’s hard to just flip the switch, especially against an opponent like Ohio State.

Ohio State's defensive front

Why it Matters

Rewind to last year’s game in Happy Valley and you’ll notice the Ohio State defensive front controlling the game. The guy that was an absolute game wrecker was defensive end, J.T. Tuimoloau, who intercepted two passes (one as a pick six), had a strip sack and recovery, batted down several passes (one that went as an interception) and was constantly in the backfield.

A quick check of the roster and game tape says that he’s still on this roster along with a bunch of other guys up front that have been controlling things on defense so far this season. This will be the best defensive front Penn State has faced all year and it’ll find it much harder to protect Allar and find lanes to run the ball.

Reinforcements

Why it Matters

I don’t have any special inside information here, I’m just reading between the lines. Running back TreVeyeon Henderson sure looked like he could play last week but was held out and you have to believe it was so that he was as close as 100% for this one. I’d lay money on him starting and being close to fully healthy Saturday. That should make a huge difference in the running game, especially as a home run threat against the attacking style of Penn State.

We’re not sure about Miyan Williams, Chip Trayanum, Denzel Burke, or Emeka Egbuka, but I don’t see all of them being unavailable for this one. That means Ohio State will have a better compliment of its stars to show up — and hopefully show out — to lead the Buckeyes to a victory.

Battle Tested

Why it Matters

This game feels a lot like how we felt in preparing to match up against Notre Dame on the road. The Fighting Irish may have unexplainably stubbed their toes on the road against Louisville, but we saw what type of squad the Irish are at home when USC came in and took a super wedgie at the hands of Marcus Freeman’s crew.

Ohio State won in South Bend in a game that was full of perspiration, scrapes, bruises, and collisions. It was a game of attrition that the Buckeyes were able to pull out.

Penn State hasn’t really been tested this year and it’s hard to raise that level of play all of a sudden — especially on the road. Ohio State will be stronger and faster than any team the Nittany Lions have played and it’ll be an adjustment. Hopefully, the Buckeyes condition Penn State for the game against Michigan in a few weeks, but OSU has already played up to a high level and had to come out the other end.

We say it matters in this one.

