Five reasons Ohio State beats Utah in the Rose Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will be looking to bounce back from that awful loss to the Michigan Wolverines with a win over the Utah Utes (10-3) in the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

This game isn’t completely meaningless, because Ohio State needs to win to get the Michigan loss out of its mouth and head into 2022 with a positive outlook, but even with a win, we have to be realistic that this season wasn’t quite what anyone had hoped for.

I do not blame the four Buckeyes who decided to opt out and prepare for their NFL future, and honestly, them sitting out is a good thing for the youthful talent Ohio State has. The Buckeyes won’t have Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave next season and we should see what the young bucks at receiver can do. Any extra reps is a positive. Anyway, it should be a good one.

Here are five reasons why Ohio State will beat Utah in the Rose Bowl, “The Grandaddy of them all.”

Cameron Rising can't keep up

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates against the Oregon Ducks in the second half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Utah defeated Oregon 38-10. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Rising is an interesting story. He transferred from Texas and was not expected to sniff the field due to highly touted Baylor transfer, Charlie Brewer coming into town. But Rising won the job and has been an important part of an explosive offense that has averaged 35 points per game.

With all that said, Rising hasn’t been forced into a dual against a top-tier talent like C.J. Stroud. The Utes have very complimentary passing attack to go with a downhill running style, but the Buckeyes are elite and that offense doesn’t slow down.

Tavion Thomas will be shut down

Utah running back Tavion Thomas (9) looks to Oregon State fans after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the game at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Buckeyes are familiar with Tavion Thomas, being an Ohio kid. Thomas enrolled at Cincinnati and actually played against the Buckeyes in 2019 with the Bearcats. After transferring to a junior college, Thomas ended up at Utah and has become an All-Pac-12 performer.

Thomas and this run game are not perfect though. Thomas has dealt with some fumble issues. We are all aware of how the Ohio State defense has struggled at times this year, but look for them to try and create turnovers and have gotten some things right in the three weeks leading up to this one.

Young wide receivers will shine

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) lines up during the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

I have seen a few people comment on how the Ohio State passing attack will struggle without Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson and I just have to laugh. The world is going to see Julian Fleming in a different light after this weekend. Mix that in with Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison, Jr., and the next talented guys are ready to flex.

We have already seen what Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in action and he would be a number one on most college teams. Olave and Wilson are great, but let’s not act like this depth chart isn’t stacked.

The Buckeyes' defensive backs

Sat., Nov. 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks (7) looks to the stands as he runs onto the field following his Senior Day introduction before an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Despite Sevyn Banks having been inconsistent with playing time and injuries all season long, everyone else in the back-end of the defense has grown. Denzel Burke may be one of the best ever once his time in Columbus is done, Cameron Brown has emerged as a borderline elite corner, Ronnie Hickman is a tackling machine, and Bryson Shaw has played very well.

This unit has been spotty at times, but this won’t be one of those games Saturday against a passing attack that, while more than serviceable when needed, won’t test the back-end and expose big plays down the field.

The Buckeyes should be ready on the O-Line

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (0) was the last Buckeye to enter the field during senior day celebrations before their NCAA college football game against Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Nicholas Petit-Frere opting out is a big loss, but this Ohio State offensive line has a ton of depth. Thayer Munford is likely to move back to his role at left tackle with Matthew Jones sliding in to start at guard.

This offensive line is talented and will be looking to bounce back from an embarrassing Michigan match-up. They have been challenged after the showing against the Wolverines, and have something to prove. Redemption is at hand and the line will answer the bell.

1

1