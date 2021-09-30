Five reasons Ohio State beats Rutgers Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a “hey, that was much better” victory over the Akron Zips where they destroyed the MAC opponent, 59-7. Everyone keeps saying, “but it’s just Akron” and I am aware, but keeping any opponent to seven points in this day and age of college football is a major accomplishment.

Although they suffered a loss, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights had an impressive week as well, barely losing to the two-touchdown favorite Michigan Wolverines, 20-13. Rutgers stopped Michigan cold in the second half and had an admirable comeback that fell just a bit too short.

The Buckeyes have dominated this series since the Scarlet Knights joined the league back in 2014, winning all seven previous meetings. We see ample reason why that trend continues and provide you with five reasons why Ohio State will make it eight in a row.

Rutgers does not have the most dominant defensive backs

Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Zach Goodale (81) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Avery Young (2) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers has been great as of late on defense, but the weakness is by far the defensive backfield. Last weekend the Scarlet Knights held Michigan relatively in check through the air, but that Wolverine receiving corps has been dealing with injuries. It is going to be a much different story when Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson come to town.

The Scarlet Knights don’t intimidate on the offensive line

Sep 28, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Nick Krimin (66) walks to the sideline during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

If you only watched Rutgers against Michigan, you might think this is one of the better offensive lines in the Big Ten. It is definitely an overall improved unit from last season, but I don’t think the bigs in the trenches will be able to stop the momentum that Haskell Garrett and company have built up.

Noah Vedral is not good enough to orchestrate an upset of this caliber

Sep 25, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) rushes in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral has played a solid season up to this point. Much like the entire Rutgers team, he has exceeded expectations. But it’s going to take an awful lot of him putting the team on his back to take this victory, and I’m not sure he’s quite to that level to pull off the shocker against the Buckeyes.

TreVeyon Henderson can take over this game!

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) stands in the end zone after running the ball in for a touchdown during the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson has proved that he is talented enough to take this game over by himself. With the injuries and questions surrounding the quarterback position, it’s nice to know that the Buckeyes have a back that can completely take over a game when needed.

The Ohio State offensive line has found its groove

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) is taken off the field after an injury in the first quarter during an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Cfb Tulsa Golden Hurricane At Ohio State Buckeyes

The injury to Thayer Munford was scary, but the Ohio State offensive line has the talent and depth needed to overcome the loss. Swingman Matthew Jones has stepped in and filled the spot nicely, and I look forward to another game for this group to continue to mesh. It also looks like Munford is on track to get back into the lineup, so that should add to the productivity.

