Five reasons Ohio State beats Penn State Saturday

After winning five in a row, the Ohio State football team now sits at 6-1. With all of the losses that have occurred in the college football landscape, the Buckeyes appear to be right back in the hunt for a College Football Playoff birth. Ohio State is coming off a dominating win over the Indiana Hoosiers, where they destroyed them, 54-7.

This week the Buckeyes will attempt to break the already somewhat broken spirit of the Penn State Nittany Lions, who are coming off their most embarrassing loss in recent memory, to the Illinois Fighting Illini in a nine overtime 20-18 struggle. Penn State now sits at 5-2 and will have to go into the Horseshoe in primetime with a ton of questions surrounding the program. The following are five reasons why Ohio State earns the win on Saturday.

Sean Clifford is not healthy

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Clifford had some obvious limitations as a passer before a shoulder injury took him out during their loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. But with only one rush against Illinois and him looking more erratic than normal, I think it is fair to assume Ohio State needs to be aggressive against the bumped and bruised quarterback.

PSU can't handle the departure of Mustipher

Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97) is helped by a trainer after getting injured during an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa beat Penn State, 23-20. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Nittany Lions were fairly underwhelming on the defensive line to begin with, but with the loss of their best run-stuffer in P.J. Mustipher, there is even more reason for concern. Mustipher went down against Iowa and in their next outing, the Nittany Lions allowed Illinois to accumulate an insane 357 rushing yards. Things are not going to get any easier against Ohio State.

Noah Cain is not having the year anyone expected

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) prior to the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Nittany Lions usually have someone dynamic in the backfield, whether it is Saquon Barkley or Miles Sanders. But Noah Cain is the current lead back and he is only averaging 3.1 yards per carry. Keyvone Lee is pegged as the change of pace back, but I don’t think anyone is scared of him either. Without being able to establish the run, Penn State doesn’t stand a chance against Ohio State in the ‘Shoe Saturday night.

James Franklin is a better distraction than head coach at the moment

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during a time out against the Illinois Fighting Illini in overtime at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

James Franklin is a good head coach (if not overrated) with a track record of horrible time management, so he was already tasked with an uphill battle against Ryan Day. But now, we have Franklin once again flirting with every open, top job in the country it seems. Franklin made a fool of himself in a recent press conference confusing Ohio State with Illinois and the Shoe with the Big House and he has hired a new agent mid-season (or prior to the season if you believe what Franklin said). I don’t think it was to negotiate an extension.

I honestly have no idea how Nittany Lion fans can stomach the continued lack of commitment and back and forth with Franklin. Since COVID-19, Franklin has gone 9-7 and yet he still feels he deserves a bigger job and paycheck despite failing to win consistently at an already premier job with Penn State. Either way, it’s hard to keep the eye on the prize of beating Ohio State when there’s a circus in town.

Jahan Dotson isn't enough

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) intercepts a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Jahan Dotson is an absolute stud at receiver for Penn State, but he isn’t going to be enough to elevate their offense to the level it needs to beat Ohio State. True freshman phenom, Denzel Burke. may be the best corner in the Big Ten and already locked up Ty Fryfogle. He’ll be challenged, but should be able to win enough matchups against Dotson, holding the Nittany Lion passing attack in check for the most part.

