Five reasons Ohio State beats Indiana Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently sitting at 5-1 with no losses inside the Big Ten. They are coming off a bye week into a prime-time match-up against the Indiana Hoosiers who sit at 2-4 and are dealing with injuries. Indiana may be having a rougher season than expected, but they do get to host Ohio State in Bloomington, Indiana, in the unfriendly confines of Memorial Stadium with 50,000 screaming fans.

Honestly, we all know there’s going to be a slew of Buckeye fans in the stands, but it won’t matter because everyone will be wearing red. Ohio State is almost a three-touchdown favorite over Indiana and I think the Buckeyes will win, but this spread is high for a team that almost came away with the upset last season and is extremely well coached.

With that said here are five main reasons Ohio State will win.

Indiana's defensive line play

Sep 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Ryder Anderson (10) sacks Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) for a fumble during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

This Hoosier defense is missing its defensive coordinator from last season, Kane Wommack. If you need more proof of Wommack’s value than the Indiana defense taking a huge step back, please take a look at the improvements the South Alabama program has made with him as its new head coach.

New defensive coordinator Charlton Warren is looking like he may not be the answer. The Hoosiers have decided to keep the 4-2-5 system, which is Tom Allen’s preference, but Ryder Anderson who is a graduate transfer from Ole Miss is not enough.

Anderson is the only defensive lineman with any sacks so far this year, and this unit is struggling to match their conference-leading 25 sacks from last season. I understand sacks aren’t everything, just take a look at Zach Harrison on our sideline, but this line shouldn’t scare an Ohio State offensive line finding their groove with guys like Dawand Jones starting to garner attention from NFL types.

The Hoosier offensive line

Oct 16, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Trainers and Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen check on an injured Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Caleb Jones (77) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Spartans win 20-15. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

It is no secret that Indiana has struggled on the offensive line. The athleticism of Michael Penix, Jr. hid a lot of those issues last season, but with Penix struggling with injuries, the new starter looks to be Jack Tuttle, who isn’t bad, but isn’t Penix. It would not surprise me to see the Hoosiers turn to freshman Donaven McCulley to provide a spark.

This offensive may have actually taken a step back from last season if that is even possible. The run game is not nearly as dangerous as many thought it would be, and the biggest reason is the lack of push up front from this group.

Indiana running backs

Nov 7, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Sampson James (6) dives with the ball toward the end zone during the second half of the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Michigan Wolverines 38 to 21. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The running back stable for the Hoosiers is likely their biggest weakness. They are probably wishing their speed back from last season, James Sampson, didn’t transfer out of the program.

Sampson made the decision to leave with the expectation of Tim Baldwin, Jr. becoming more of a factor in the run game in combination with the arrival of USC graduate transfer Stephen Carr. But Baldwin entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after fumbling on the goal line against Cincinnati, and we are Carr just hasn’t been that explosive.

Ohio State running backs won't be stopped

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) celebrates his rushing touchdown against Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter of their NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 9, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

This is one of the reasons I feel that Indiana may beat the spread. I expect the Buckeyes to just hammer away with TreVeyon Henderson and Master Teague until the game is over. The offensive line should have no issue overmatching the Hoosiers and creating huge holes as Ohio State grinds the clock down. This one might just be about taking care of business with muscle, might, and grit.

Things are coming together in the Buckeye defensive backfield

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Marcus Hooker (23) works on tackling technique with linebacker K’Vaughan Pope (36) during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

I don’t want to exaggerate, because the Ohio State defensive backfield clearly isn’t elite…yet. These guys are getting healthy with Cameron Brown and Sevyn Banks returning to the lineup, and guys are finally getting an opportunity with Ronnie Hickman and Lathan Ransom thriving. Mix those two factors with the fact that Denzel Burke has been one of the most impressive freshman defensive backs in the country, and we have an improving force that won’t get knocked around by Ty Fryfogle again.

