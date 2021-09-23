Five reasons Ohio State beats Akron big on Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes won last week and are now sitting at 2-1. The Buckeyes struggled against a very unimpressive Tulsa Golden Hurricane team and won in a less than impressive 41-20 score by getting a couple of touchdowns late. This week should be different though. The game against the Zips should be little more than a tune-up this week against one of the worst teams in college football.

The Zips sit at 1-2 with their only victory being against an FCS school. Akron is actually the only Mid-American Conference school that has ever beaten Ohio State, but that victory was in 1894, that’s right 127 years ago. The Buckeyes are actually 34-1 against MAC schools overall.

The last time these two schools met was in 2011 and Ohio State shut Akron out 42-0. The Buckeyes lead the series with the Zips 7-1.

The Ohio State offensive line should push around Akron

University of Akron defensive lineman Bryce Wilson closes in on quarterback Zach Gibson during the UA football scrimmage at InfoCiision Stadium on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Akron. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Akron defensive line is a struggling bunch and the talent it has is thin. The Zips run a three-man front and there is very little ability in the rotation. There's a lot of blitzing because very little pressure comes from the front three. The Buckeyes need a bounce-back week and the offensive line can take its anger out on Akron.

Akron doesn't possess a homerun threat

Akron George Qualls runs after a reception against Bryant in the first half of their game at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium Summa Field on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Akron. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Despite three of the top four receivers from their 2020 season returning, the unit is less than spectacular. Only one receiver has been able to record a reception longer than 35 yards this season. There is no deep threat in this group and the Buckeyes should be able to use this opportunity to give some younger guys some time.

Kato Nelson is still injured

Akron Zips quarterback Kato Nelson (1) rushes for yards during the first half of an NCAA football game against the Temple Owls at InfoCision Stadium, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2021 is Kato Nelson's fourth year as the starting quarterback for the Zips, and although he is not an All-American there is some comfortability in his play as a dual-threat option. However, he is injured. JUCO transfer D.J. Irons started last week for Akron and although he was a big reason for the victory, playing Ohio State under the lights is a much bigger deal.

TreVeyon Henderson is THE DUDE

TreVeyon Henderson ran for 277 yards on Saturday, breaking Archie Griffin's Ohio State freshman rushing record.

Cfb Tulsa Golden Hurricane At Ohio State Buckeyes

TreVeyon Henderson is an absolute stud and ran for an Ohio State single-game freshman record of 277 yards against Tulsa. Henderson has proven to be a workhorse and if all else fails, Ohio State can probably win this matchup by just simply giving him the ball and paving the way.

The Buckeyes showed minor progress on defense

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (30) celebrates after a stop during the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The defense was not great Saturday but it did show some life. The Buckeyes blitzed more and seemed a bit more aggressive. Akron's offense has struggled, and this will be another opportunity for OSU to get back on track. [listicle id=61003] Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1