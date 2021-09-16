Five reasons Ohio State beats Tulsa big on Saturday

Ohio State football lost its first home game of the season Saturday, and now its record sits at 1-1. The defensive performance against the Oregon Ducks was the stuff of nightmares, and now we need to just hope that the Buckeyes can bounce back.

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane is coming off a somewhat impressive loss to Oklahoma State 28-23, but the team has a black-eye on its record thanks to the season-opening loss to FCS school UC-Davis. The truth is that Tulsa is probably somewhere in-between.

You have to believe that OSU will bounce back in a big way, and that’s what we’re here for. Let’s dive into why you should feel confident that Ohio State will not only beat Tulsa, but do it in a big, big way.

Tulsa isn’t great at quarterback

Sep 11, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys won 28-23. Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden Hurricane had to replace starting quarterback Zach last season, but new starter Davis Brin isn’t exactly lighting the world on fire. Brin played briefly last season in relief of the injured Smith vs. Tulane and was even responsible for a Hail Mary pass that forced the game to overtime for an eventual Tulsa win. Brin isn’t a liability as he picks the right target more often than not with a quick release, but he’s unlikely to threaten Ohio State vertically. Brin has yet to pass for a touchdown this season.

Philip Montgomery on Davis Brin: "I think maybe the hype coming into it from what he did in the Tulane game was a little unfair. … It comes down to being consistent, taking what they give you, not doing too much, being accurate with your throws. He can do all of those things." — Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) September 7, 2021

No Legit Threat at Receiver

Sep 11, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Keylon Stokes (2) makes a catch during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys won 28-23. Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations were high for this receiving group coming into the season. Keylon Stokes is a statistical monster with over 4,000 career all-purpose yards, but the offense manufactures touches rather than him beating coverage downfield. Sam Crawford, J.C. Santana, and Josh Johnson also have numerous starts to their name, but no one really excites. This is the same unit that was at Tulsa in 2020 when the Golden Hurricane went to the AAC championship game, but without quarterback Zach Smith, this unit has seemed to lose its way.

Ohio State should be able to do damage in the trenches on offense

The Tulsa D-Line won’t hold up

Tulsa Golden Hurricane defensive lineman Jaxon Player (90), left, and Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Cristian Williams (3) celebrate a fumble recovery in the second quarter during the American Athletic Conference football championship game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa defensive line was viewed as a strength heading into the season with four players rotating in the front three with 2020 starting experience. But they have been underwhelming. The total defense is ranked No. 72 in the nation, and aside from Jaxon Player, who is a very good player, there is not much left. Tyarise Stevenson weights over 350 pounds and is a double team eater in the AAC, but the interior of the offensive line should be able to handle him.

No one can stop the Buckeye receivers

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches a long pass from Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on September 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Buckeyes had not one, not two, but three receivers surpass the century mark against the Oregon Ducks. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave put on a show against a very good Oregon defensive backfield, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba was actually the leading receiver on the day with a breakout performance. Tulsa has struggled to find capable replacements for their All-AAC corners that left via the transfer portal. Ohio State should dominate through the air.

A mismatch on the defensive line

The defensive line is going to bounce back!

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) makes a tackle of Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) in the first quarter of their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Something needs to change with the Ohio State defense, and the defensive line just didn’t get it done last week. But the Tulsa offensive line won’t have the same type of success. This game will actually serve as a good opportunity to allow the young pups to get a bite as well. I fully expect Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau to see a huge uptick in snaps.

