Five reasons Ohio State will beat Notre Dame Saturday

If you’ve landed on this page, there’s a good chance you know about a sizeable matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame on Saturday. Both teams are undefeated and ranked in the top ten, and both are expected to be players in the chase for the College Football Playoff.

So yeah, the game this weekend is a pretty big deal in front of a national television audience — in prime time. Needless to say, it’ll get a lot of eyeballs and do massive ratings.

The early lines on the game have the Buckeyes favored by about a field goal, but many believe that’s slanted too much OSU’s way because of all that surrounds this game. Notre Dame is hosting Ohio State and will have the crowd behind it, plus the Fighting Irish have a seasoned quarterback going against one that’s just now been named the starter on the other sideline.

That means there some significant variables working against a scarlet and gray colored victory. But wait. There are also some very good things the Buckeyes can point to that says travel back to Columbus could be a pretty jovial one and we’re ready to talk you off the ledge on this one.

Here are five reasons Ohio State will beat Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Offensive Skill Positions

Why it’s Important

There aren’t too many teams that have more talent at the skill positions on offense than Ohio State. With Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Eguka working down the field in the passing game, and TreVeyon Henderson and the stable of backs healthy and able to make explosive plays on the ground, it’s going to be hard to stop the Buckeyes consistently. Notre Dame might have to outscore OSU. There’s only one problem with that …

Improvement in the Secondary

Why it’s Important

I don’t need to spend too much space discussing the deficiencies of the secondary last season in big games. We all know there were far too many big plays given up against Georgia and Michigan. The truth remains that Ohio State would have another national championship banner from last year if only things were a smidge better.

This year, the secondary looks to be much, much improved. There is more depth of talent, and a year wiser in Jim Knowles’ somewhat adjusted mindset has led to the OSU defense ranking No. 8 in pass defense efficiency so far in 2023, and that’s after going against a pass-happy Western Kentucky team last week.

That should play well against Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman and company enough to give Ohio State more offensive possessions after stops.

Kyle McCord's improvement

Why it’s Important

The offseason quarterback competition has always been pointed true North to this game as a barometer. You don’t want to still be figuring things out under center headed to South Bend with Touchdown Jesus looking on.

Kyle McCord was named the starter after the Youngstown State game and has shown improvement in that game and last week against the Hilltoppers. He’s shown enough poise, arm strength, and playmaking ability down the field to not just be a game manager, but go out and be a matchup problem.

He’ll need to be Saturday.

Expanded Playbook

Why it’s Important

If you’ve watched the first three games of the season, you’ve seen a pretty vanilla flavor on both sides of the ball. Why show everything when you can win man-to-man against a non-matchup game? Look for that to change against Notre Dame.

Jim Knowles won’t go all crazy like he did last season with blitzes in inopportune times, but there will most likely be more attempts to disguise looks against the Notre Dame defense with additional packages rolled out.

On offense, you can expect an expanded playbook as well with more downfield shots. Ryan Day went on record by saying he learned a lesson in the contrast between the Michigan game and what we saw against Georgia last year, and that aggressive mindset will continue … of course, when it makes sense.

It makes sense here.

Ohio State's Front Seven on Defense

Why it’s Important

The sack numbers haven’t been there, but the production has. Ohio State’s front seven has been pretty stout when it comes to bottling up the run game and getting pressure on the quarterback. And the Buckeyes do it in waves to stay fresh.

The numbers haven’t been eye-popping, and that’s mostly because of the style of offense and base formations the defense has been in, but still, the Buckeyes are in the top 20 in both yards per rush (2.53), and rushing yards allowed per game (83.3).

The front seven is big, explosive, and talented, and it’ll create some issues for Notre Dame’s very good offensive line.

