Five reasons Ohio State will beat Maryland

It seemed like the game on the road against Notre Dame was one of the biggest mile markers of the 2023 season, and that’s as true as the day is long. But when you are trying to pull off a pretty special season, each week seems to take on even more significance.

In the case of the Ohio State football team, it’s trying to end the year with some confetti and trophies, and it just so happens that Week 6 presents another challenge, this time against a Maryland team that has raced out to a 5-0 season and looks intent on being a player in the Big Ten East.

And while it wasn’t necessarily a game OSU fans circled on the calendar at the beginning of the year, it could prove to be a pretty stiff test nonetheless, especially with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to try and contain.

We still like the Buckeyes chances, and so does Vegas, so we’re giving you five reasons Ohio State will pull out the victory on Saturday.

The home atmosphere

What it Means

Last season, Maryland put a bit of a scare into Ohio State, down by just one score with the ball very late in the game. A wacky defensive touchdown at the very end masked how close the game was, but the Terps playing at home got a bit of a boost and had a chance to win it late.

Playing that type of game against the Buckeyes in the ‘Shoe is a different story. It’s a noon game so you never know when the fans will wake up, but playing in front of over 100,000 fans that are on your side and there to make things difficult for the opposition is why OSU rarely loses at home.

On paper, Ohio State is the better team, and when you couple that with the home atmosphere, this one should find its way in the win column.

Ohio State's defense

ELITE Defense 🔌 pic.twitter.com/vTylSd7e4b — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 7, 2023

What it Means

We all thought the defense had taken a huge step up in 2022, and it did. However, when it came to playing some of the best competition, we saw far too many big plays and moments of not being able to get off the field in key situations.

It sure looks like the defense has taken an even bigger step in 2023. The secondary has more depth and there is veteran leadership across all three levels. OSU has yet to face a quarterback with the dual-threat ability of Taulia Tagovailoa, but the defenses ability to limit big plays and make stops when it needs to get off the field should result in more possessions for the offense and less points for the Terrapins.

That’s a winning combination more often than not.

A burgeoning passing game

What it Means

Kyle McCord might have had a moment we’ll look back on as one that catapulted him to a star. After being entrenched in a close battle with Devin Brown for the starting spot, he has now been given the keys to the offense. It was a bit of a mixed bag for him throughout most of the game vs. Notre Dame, but then the light came on in a two-minute drive many Buckeye fans won’t soon forget.

McCord seems to be getting better week by week, and the way that he showed composure, decision making, and accuracy at the end of the instant classic in South Bend looks like the start of something. With the weapons around him, don’t be surprised if the Ohio State quarterback starts to light up opposing defenses, including this week against Maryland.

Physicality

What it Means

We’ve seen Maryland be a nonconference beast in past years, and it seems to repeat itself ever since the Terrapins joined the conference. Once Big Ten play begins though, there’s a more physical game that takes shape and it has led to Maryland having a hard time replicating the success it saw before entering league play.

Has that changed? Are the Terps now physical and deep enough to give the big boys of the Big Ten a run for their money? That remains to be seen and isn’t something you can just fix without the right recruiting, conditioning, etc.

Don’t be surprised if Maryland looks pretty good to start the game and then gets worn down by the more physical, deep, and talented roster of Ohio State.

Pressure on Tagovailoa

What it Means

The sack numbers haven’t been there and that’s been a little misleading for the job the Ohio State edges and interior defensive line are doing. The pressure rate on opposing quarterbacks has actually been very good and caused some less than spectacular offensive production. In fact, OSU is second in the country in points allowed per game.

The Buckeye defense will have to be very careful about flushing Tagovailoa out of the pocket and off and running through open lanes, but if you can take away the rhythm of the passing game and make Maryland more one dimensional, that’s the name of the game.

OSU should be able to disrupt the offensive execution with the push from the front line of the defense.

