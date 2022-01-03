Five reasons Kansas State could beat LSU

LSU will face off against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday night. It’s the final bowl game of the season before the championship next Monday.

Kansas State comes into this game with a 7-5 record. Outside of their loss to Texas in the final game of the season, four of those losses came against good teams. For the most part, this is a Kansas State team that took care of business when they were supposed too.

They are coached by Chris Kleiman, who’s in his third-year of the program after running a dynasty at North Dakota State in the FCS.

LSU will be coached by Brad Davis in what is the final game before Brian Kelly assumes that roll. Davis was hired by LSU in June to serve as the offensive line coach. Davis will remain in that position as Brian Kelly takes over.

With all that being said, Kansas State is the favorite tomorrow. To put it mildly, LSU is dealing with a lot of adversity right now. It’s difficult to imagine them winning this game unless some unexpected names step up. On the other hand, Kansas State has some good things going for it. Here are five reasons the Wildcats could take care of LSU in the Texas Bowl.

LSU hardly even has enough players

Taking a look at the depth chart LSU released yesterday should inspire a lot of optimism amongst Kansas State fans. The cupboard is bare, really bare.

LSU lost a lot of their top players throughout the season. Guys like Kayshon Boutte and Derek Stingley Jr were two of the best in college football at their positions. They were both out by October.

Heading into the bowl game, LSU has seen even more attrition. Damone Clark and Tyrion Davis-Price both opted out to prepare for the draft. Starting cornerbacks like Dwight McGlothern and Cordale Flott aren’t on the most recent depth chart either.

If you were to rank the top 15 or so players on LSU’s roster, most of them would not be playing tomorrow. It’s a tough ask for a team already playing with an interim head coach. Kansas State should be able to take advantage of that.

Kansas State's defense had a strong second half

Kansas State has a top 20 scoring defense in the country. They have not been perfect and some of that has to do with their style of play, but they had a strong stretch in the second half.

Despite losing their final two games of the season, Kansas State hasn’t allowed more than 24 points since the middle of October. They had a three-game stretch where they never allowed more than 17.

It’s a defense that features a multitude of players that were recognized by the Big 12 for their play this season, including Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who was one of the best pass rushers in the country.

Kansas State has some continuity

Kansas State’s coaching staff doesn’t look exactly like it did when it ended the year, but they haven’t dealt with the turmoil LSU has.

As mentioned before, LSU is lacking a lot of their talent for this game and could just be looking to get out of this chapter before Brian Kelly really takes the reins this month.

Kansas State fired their offensive coordinator after the season, but they are in a much different position than LSU. The Wildcats have not won a bowl game since 2017, and Chris Klieman and company would love to get a win.

Kansas State’s top players will be out there with the same head coach they’ve had for three years. That means something.

Deuce Vaughn might be the best player on the field

At its simplest, the game of football is just about who can make the most plays. Deuce Vaughn does that as well as anyone for Kansas State.

Vaughn had 38 runs this year of 10 yards or more. He ran for 1,263 yards and added a good chunk more in the passing game as well.

Vaughn isn’t just one of the best running backs in the Big 12, he’s one of the best in the country. It’s no secret the Wildcat offense runs through him on the ground and in the air, and he still had a lot of success.

Vaughn has gone over 100 yards rushing in five consecutive games. LSU will be without both starting linebackers in this game. It could be a prime opportunity for Vaughn to lead the Wildcats to a win.

Kansas State has their quarterback

After suffering an injury in the final game of the season, it wasn’t clear until recently whether Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson would be available in this game. Well, answers have been given and Kleiman said Thompson is healthy.

A lot of winning football games just comes down to who has the better quarterback and it’s hard to argue Kansas State has the advantage there with all of the things LSU is sorting through at that position.

Thompson isn’t going to take over the game and Kansas State’s offense is based around the run, but Thompson still averaged 9.0 yards per attempt. That’s nothing to sneeze at. Even if he’s not doing that on every play, the threat prevents defenses from keying Vaughn on every play.

