Five reasons to be excited about Ohio State’s new quarterback Will Howard

Ohio State football scored a massive transfer portal recruiting win on Thursday evening, when Kansas State quarterback Will Howard committed to the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 242-pound signal caller brings a big-time skill set with him to Columbus, one that fits the Ohio State offense very well. Howard is one of the top transfer options at quarterback, and the second transfer that Ohio State has taken a commitment from in over the last week.

A few days ago, I got a bit ahead of myself and watched highlights of Howard over the past few years along with reading about his other qualities. Here are five reasons Ohio State fans should be extremely excited about Howard playing his final year in Columbus.

Mobility

Will Howard Highlights This is just a little clip of Will Howard

This kid is a beast pic.twitter.com/HW9ejgGoRI — CCANE89 ➐ (@CanesNumber1) January 1, 2024

Why

Over the last three seasons, Ohio State has seen pure pocket passes run its offense with C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord. There have been various levels of success, but many have wanted to see a pure dual-threat at the position, Howard is that. Although he’s never rushed for more than 400 yards in a single season, he’s got great vision when he does run and makes defenses respect his ability, opening up more plays down the field for the elite group of receivers he will now get to throw to.

Leadership

THE Ohio State University. Thank you God!! pic.twitter.com/FTVlrYEaZK — Will Howard (@whoward_) January 5, 2024

Why

The quarterback position isn’t just about production, it’s about the team following the lead. Howard, by all accounts is a leader, one who helped a undermanned Kansas State team win the Big XII in 2022. That team defeated TCU for the title, who would squeeze their way into the College Football Playoff. Remember, it wasn’t Howard who was the starter at the beginning of the season, but it was him who finished, winning 7 of his 8 starts. I’d say that’s some solid leadership from the new Buckeye quarterback.

Experience

THE Ohio State University. Thank you God!! pic.twitter.com/FTVlrYEaZK — Will Howard (@whoward_) January 5, 2024

Why

We have seen multiple Ohio State quarterbacks with varied levels of experience over the last few years and for some it didn’t matter. For others, like this past year, it did. Howard will bring 33 games of experience with him, something that none of the other Buckeyes have. He’s played in big games, knows how to win, and can help teach his future teammates the ropes.

Will Howard’s red zone efficiency

Will Howard 2023 Highlights & Stats 🏈 219/357

🏈 2,643 yards

🏈 24 TDs

🏈 10 INTs

🏈 61.3%

🏈 140.1 rating

🏈 81 carries

🏈 351 yards

🏈 9 TDs pic.twitter.com/CKr5vm3Psk — Chalupa Batman (@CoreyCarmona) December 5, 2023

Why

A good amount of Howard’s scores come inside the opponents 20-yard line, an area that Ohio State has oddly struggled with in recent years. It’s due to his mix of accuracy in tight spaces along with running ability. Howard will give the Buckeyes’ offense a different dimension close to the goal line, which will help erase some of the issues that have forced it to get gimmicky with some plays, like when Devin Brown was used during this past season.

Ohio State comparison for Will Howard

Will Howard highlights. Big boy under center now 6'5 240 🔸️5,786 yards passing yards

🔸️48 passing TD's

🔸️19 rushing TD's pic.twitter.com/5k4ifekOvK — jbook™ (@jbook37) January 5, 2024

Who

After watching every touchdown Howard scored over the last two seasons, his Buckeye comparison came very easy to me, Joe Thomas Barrett. With some of the qualities noted about, I immediately saw the similarities. Not the strong arm, but enough to get the job done. Great running ability when needed, along with elite leadership qualities. Hopefully, Howard has the impact that Barrett did in 2014 when Ohio State made a run and won the CFP title.

