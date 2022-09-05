Five reasons Clemson gets the win over Georgia Tech

Today is finally the day. Clemson football opens up its season with a Labor Day night matchup against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff.

Dabo Swinney and the No.4 Tigers have playoff aspirations once again this season, and the first step is getting through an ACC matchup with the Yellow Jackets. The team’s first opportunity to make a statement will be in a neutral site matchup, though the Tigers still enter the game as heavy favorites.

Clemson enters the game as a -23.5 point favorite over Georgia Tech per Tipico Sports, suggesting that the Tigers shouldn’t struggle in this matchup. If last season taught Swinney and this program anything, it is not to take any opponent lightly. Swinney has this group ready to start the 2022 season in a big way.

Here are five reasons why Clemson will walk away with a win:

Dabo Swinney is one of the best coaches in the game

Syndication: The Greenville News

Of all the coaches who could bounce back after an underwhelming season, it’s Dabo Swinney. In his time with the Tigers, Swinney has 101-30 (.771) in 10 seasons (nine full seasons) while boasting a 61-16 ACC regular-season record (. 792). Swinney has become one of the most highly regarded head coaches in college football for a reason; he gives the Tigers an edge.

Clemson's "Three-headed monster"

Syndication: The Greenville News

Though Georgia Tech doesn’t boast a bad run defense, the Tigers “three-headed monster” will be difficult for any opponent to contain. Will Shipley and Kobe Pace are a dynamic 1A,1B with Phil Mafah giving the team a big bodied bruiser if needed. I expect big things out of this group this season and we’ll see a glimpse of that against the Yellow Jackets,

Clemson's defensive line is scary

Credit: Russell Costanza-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers’ defensive line is easily one of the scariest groups in college football right now. Clemson’s “Avengers”, the unit of Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis, Myles Murphy, Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry, and more, are just a dangerous group of players. The Tigers are talented and deep on this defensive line.

Story continues

Trenton Simpson is a jack of all trades

Credit: Ken Ruinard/Greenville News-USA TODAY NETWORK

For a good reason, Simpson has become one of the most hyped-up players on this Clemson team. He’s a freak athlete who can rush from the edge, fill the gaps inside, and drop back in coverage. He’s just a player that can do it all. Expect Simpson to adapt well to his new position as the Will linebacker this season.

The Tigers are healthy

Syndication: The Greenville News

A significant piece of Clemson’s struggles last season was just the fact that the team struggled to remain healthy. While it’s nearly impossible for any team to head into week one 100% healthy, the Tigers’ injury woes aren’t nearly as significant as the previous year.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire