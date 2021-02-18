Five reasons Chris Morris is the most expensive overseas player in IPL history

Morris has played in seven previous IPL seasons - GETTY IMAGES

Chris Morris became the most expensive cricketer at the auction in Indian Premier League history this year, attracting a winning bid of 16.25 crore (£1.6 million) from Rajasthan Royals.

Morris is an established T20 player who has played in seven previous IPL seasons but is not renowned as a superstar of the world game. He also turns 34 during this year’s IPL, an age around which fast bowlers tend to decline, even in Twenty20.

So why has he vaulted past Yuvraj Singh, Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes to become the costliest purchase ever at an IPL auction?

It’s about supply and demand

It’s a myth that IPL teams want to sign the best possible overseas players - and not only because Pakistan players are barred from the competition. Instead, the aims of IPL sides in the auction room are subtly different.

Rather than chasing the best overseas players, franchises are chasing the overseas players that can add the most value to the side and complement the mandatory seven domestic players in each XI.

As Jason Roy, Alex Hales and Adil Rashid all learned in the IPL auction, this is bad news for top-order batsmen and spinners, the two types of domestic cricketer where the talent pool is richest in India.

Kyle Jamieson, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Morris all learned about the dynamics of supply and demand in an altogether happier way, benefiting from the craving for 85mph bowlers, especially ones who can clear the ropes with the bat.

Talented with bat and ball, Morris adds much value to the side - GETTY IMAGES

All-rounders are the most coveted players

Building a T20 franchise is essentially an exercise in trade-offs. A team that chooses to be stronger in batting risks having less cash to spend on their bowling attack, and visa versa. All-rounders offer a way out of this riddle: a way of strengthening the batting without jeopardising the bowling.

But many T20 sides misjudge all-rounders, miscasting batsmen who can bowl as all-rounders and fatally unbalancing their side in the process. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s use of Corey Anderson, a powerful hitter who bowls just an over a game on average in his T20 career, in 2018 is a classic example. Bangalore used Anderson as a death bowler in several games; he leaked 115 from just 52 balls that campaign.

The great allure of Morris is that he is fully worth his place as a bowler alone. In his seven season IPL career, he bowls an average of 3.3 overs a game, long proving himself as almost a lock to deliver his full allocation of overs. Morris’s lusty hitting with the bat is a wonderful complement to his bowling skills - but, unlike in the case of many all-rounders, it is not a replacement for them.

He’s an elite death bowler

The hardest phase to bowl in a T20 game is at the death. Last season, no IPL bowler - not even Jasprit Bumrah, the best death bowler in the world - to bowl ten overs was cheaper in the death overs than Morris: he conceded just 7.68 an over. That's almost a quarter less than the average economy rate in the final five overs last year, 10.04.

Chris Morris death bowling

He can bowl across all three phases

Over 70 IPL matches, Morris has proved himself to be one of the most valuable types of quick bowlers: adept at bowling in all three phases of the innings - the Powerplay, the middle overs, and the death. Such bowlers are so prized for their flexibility they give the rest of the attack, allowing the captain to use other bowlers to target specific batsmen. With Jofra Archer too, Rajasthan Royals now have two of the most flexible pace bowlers around. Recruiting Morris may allow Rajasthan to use Archer more aggressively, bowling more of his overs up front, when wickets are most valuable, because there is less need to hold him back for the death.

Small auctions are always more volatile

There are two types of IPL auction: ‘big auctions’, every three or four years, in which almost every player goes under the hammer; and ‘small auctions’, such as this one, in which most players are already contracted. The second type produce greater volatility: the supply of players is fewer so teams have fewer alternatives if they miss their first choice alternative. But this doesn’t create any loyalty to the players who do get signed.

Just ask Tymal Mills. With Royal Challengers Bangalore seeking a left-arm quick in 2017, he attracted a fee of 12 crore £1.2m. Mills played five games in an underwhelming injury-hit first IPL campaign. This year, he wasn’t even among the 292 players to make the final auction list.