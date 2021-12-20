Five reasons Bo Nix shouldn’t have transferred to Oregon

Bo Nix has found a new home.

The former Auburn quarterback has announced via social media that he will be transferring to Oregon.

The Ducks have been struggling with the quarterback position this season and Nix should slot in as QB1 without much competition. He will also be reunited with former Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. Dan Lanning, the former Georgia defensive coordinator, was recently announced as the new head coach for the Ducks.

With the move outside the SEC, Bo Nix enters a very new territory. Here are five reasons why Nix should have not made the move to Oregon.

If Nix prioritizes getting to the NFL, Oregon might not have been his best choice

There was speculation as to where Nix would end up, but no certain destination had been revealed. That leaves it up to us to speculate as to what happened in-between his announcement to transfer, and his commitment to Oregon. According to Nix, he was in communication with Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. I assume, then, there were several schools that contacted Nix that were of similar caliber or better. Given the nature of Kiffin’s scheme, and the fact that he just produced a first-round quarterback, it would have made sense for Nix to transfer to Ole Miss, or to another school that can showcase his NFL talent by putting him in a very QB-friendly scheme.

The Pac-12 is a barren wasteland

If you can beat them, join them I guess? Oregon has risen back to the top of the Pac-12, but the conference as a whole is in shambles. A reminder that a 7-5 Auburn team beat the Pac-12 conference champion Washington in 2018, and a 9-4 Auburn team (with a freshman Bo Nix) beat the Pac-12 champion 12-2 Oregon in 2019. Will the team surrounding Nix be able to put up a consistent fight in such a strange conference?

Oregon most likely won't sniff the playoff

Oregon’s 2022 schedule is as follows:

Sept. 3: Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta)

Sept. 10: Eastern Washington

Sept. 17: BYU

Sept. 24: at Washington State

Oct. 1: Stanford

Oct. 8: at Arizona

Oct. 15: BYE

Oct. 22: UCLA

Oct. 29: at Cal

Nov. 5: at Colorado

Nov. 12: Washington

Nov. 19: Utah

Nov. 25 (Fri.): at Oregon State

If Oregon loses week one to Georgia (that matchup will be full of storylines, by the way), then the Ducks’ path to the playoff may be nonexistent. The committee does not hold the Pac-12 and their strength of schedule in high regard.

Fanbase criticism and expectations

A handful of the Auburn fanbase treated Nix harshly during his time on The Plains. Oregon’s fanbase will be no different.

His final year at Auburn would have been special

Nix can’t control the fact that the coach that recruited him was let go, and that there was a new regime put in place. But all Nix has ever wanted was to lead Auburn. And he was able to do so for three seasons, breaking records in the process. Nix could have stayed and cemented himself potentially as one of the best quarterbacks to ever don the orange and blue (at least statistically). Also, selfishly, I wanted him to come back. He was progressing and growing into a solid player.

