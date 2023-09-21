Five reasons Auburn won’t upset Texas A&M

Auburn is looking to improve to 4-0 in the Hugh Freeze era but their set to face their toughest opponent yes as they take on the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) this weekend.

The Aggies have had an up-and-down start to the 2023 season, they utterly dominated New Mexico and ULM but lost to Miami 48-33. Making the game even tougher, Auburn has to travel to Kyle Field to take on the Aggies and what should be a loud and energetic crowd. All of this has combined to make Texas A&M a 7.5-point favorite over Auburn, according to BetMGM.

Here is a look at five reasons why Auburn won’t be able to pull off the upset Saturday and will suffer their first loss of the season.

The 12th Man

Texas A&M has one of the most rabid fan bases in college football and this will be the toughest test for Auburn’s offense yet. The offensive line will have to be ready for the noise and have a plan for communicating.

The talent gap

Hugh Freeze referenced the talent on the Texas A&M roster at his weekly press conference and Auburn will have to be on top of their game if they want to overcome the gap. Texas A&M is the No. 5 roster in the 247Sports College Football Team Talent Composite, with 10 five-star and 42 four-star recruits while Auburn is No. 18 and has zero five-star and 35 four-star prospects.

“It is a great concern. I want to be really clear; we are getting ready to play three teams that have – over the last four to five years – ranked in the top seven to five in recruiting. You are playing the best recruits in the nation. We are going to be there soon. That doesn’t mean you can’t compete. There is a reason they are third in the nation on third-down defense. They have a bunch of five-stars in the defensive line, linebacker and that safety, and that corner. They are really talented. When you put on the film you see that. Their closing speed is incredible. They are physical up front, and it is a tall challenge for us in year one to stand toe to toe with A&M and Georgia next week and LSU the following week. It is our goal to get there. But that is what reality is, we have had about eight months to recruit about half a class and these others have been stacking it, and that is why they are ranked third in the country (on third-down defense).”

Auburn's run game gets shut down

Auburn’s running backs were expected to be the strength of the offense but they have had two rough performances in a row. Against Cal they ran the ball well but turned the ball over, against Samford they were unable to pick up yards efficiently and relied on the runs of quarterback Payton Thorne.

The Aggie’s front seven is more talented than anything Auburn has seen this season and has held opponents to just 3.39 yards and one touchdown on the ground this season. With a strong showing against Miami earlier, Texas A&M’s defense should have confidence in their ability to slow down Auburn’s run game.

Auburn hasn't faced a passing attack like Texas A&M

Samford came into Auburn with one of the top passing attacks at the FCS level but it did not boast nearly the level of talent that the Aggies have. It starts with quarterback Conner Weigman, who is still developing but is extremely talented and is capable of making any throw.

Their wide receivers are no joke wither, Evan Stewart is averaging 128.5 yards per game this season and will be a tough matchup for Auburn’s defensive backs due to his athleticism and speed. He is joined by Noah Thomas, who has already caught four touchdowns this season.

Auburn’s cornerbacks have been great to start the season but this will be their toughest test yet.

The injuries are mounting for Auburn

Auburn is down several important players at spots at a time they need to be healthy. Starters Austin Keys (middle linebacker) and Keionte Scott (star) are both going to miss an extended period of time and Jalen McLeod (Jack), Nehemiah Pritchett (cornerback), Donovan Kauffman (star) have also missed games this season, and are working to get healthy.

