Five reasons Auburn should start T.J. Finley against LSU

Bo Nix or T.J. Finley?

Everyone has an opinion, but the answer will likely remain unknown until the start of Auburn vs. LSU Saturday night.

With his decision to pull Nix for Finley against Georgia State Bryan Harsin created a quarterback controversy that could last throughout the season.

Nix has plenty of valid reasons why he should start, but it is time for a change, it is time to see what Finley can do as the starting quarterback for Auburn.

He provided a spark

Finley saved Auburn from a potentially disastrous loss against Georgia State by leading a 98-yard touchdown drive. The drive was the biggest of the season and Finley has earned the right to show what he can do as a starter.

He will be returning home

Finley considered LSU his dream school and he will surely have friends and family both in the stadium and on the LSU sideline. Finley wasn’t going to be the starter for LSU, and I would expect he is looking forward to leading his new team into Baton Rouge and getting the win.

His success against pressure

It is admittedly a tiny sample size, but Finley was excellent against pressure last week. He was pressured on 12 drop backs and went 7 of 11 for 85 yards and one touchdown. LSU’s defense leads the SEC in sacks and will pressure whoever is in at quarterback, being successful in those scenarios will help determine if Auburn can win the game.

Auburn’s offense moved the ball when he was in

Finley was in at quarterback for four drives against Georgia State, here are the results: Anders Carlson missed field goal, three and out, Tank Bigsby fumble, touchdown. Besides the three-and-out, Auburn moved the ball on all of his drives and should have discord on half of the drives. If Carlson makes his field goal and Bigsby holds on to the ball Finley may have not needed to make the heroic play to win.

We know Nix’s road struggles

Nix has had an up-and-down run as Auburn’s quarterback, but it has been mostly down away from Jordan-Hare stadium. Death Valley is always a tough place to play but at night it goes up a notch or two. Finley also struggled on the road last season but that was against tough competition and as a true freshman. Starting Nix on the road has not been good for Auburn’s offense, it is time to see what happens when Finley gets his chance.

