Five reasons Auburn football will lose to Penn State

Auburn’s first test of the season has arrived.

Auburn will enter their battle with Penn State as underdogs and are looking to snap a nine-game road losing streak to top-10 teams that started back in 2014.

The game will be Penn State’s annual White Out game and Happy Valley will be a hostile environment. There are reasons to think Auburn can pull off the upset but here are five reasons to think that Auburn will lose on Saturday night.

Bo Nix’s road struggles continue

Nix has played nine true road games against Power 5 opponents and has struggled mightily, he has completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 180 yards per game, with 13 total touchdowns (nine passing, four rushing) and 10 interceptions. Penn State has a good defense, and they will force another bad start from Nix on the road.

Auburn will be forced to kick field goals

The Penn State defense is allowing 11.5 points per game and one reason has been their success in the redzone. Ball State and Wisconsin combined to make eight trips into the redzone but came away with just two touchdowns, with the Badgers turning the ball over twice in the redzone. In a close game you must capitalize on every scoring opportunity and Auburn will be forced to settle for too many field goals to pull off the upset.

Jahan Dotson has a big game

Dotson is a big play machine for the Nittany Lions. He led the team with 52 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns last year and already has 10 receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns this season. Dotson will be battling it out with Auburn’s corners, and he will make enough plays to spark the Penn State offense.

Auburn has yet to be tested

Auburn had one of the easiest starts of the season in the country, playing one of the worst FBS teams (Akron) and an FCS opponent (Alabama State). Penn State on the other hand has beaten No. 17 Wisconsin on the road and Ball State, the defending MAC champions. The early game against Wisconsin will pay dividends for Penn State as Auburn has yet to play a close game into the second half.

The White Out

Is the Wite Out that different from a big SEC home game? Probably not, but those are still tough places to win, and the crowd will help push the Nittany Lions to victory.

