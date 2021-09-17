Five reasons Auburn football will beat Penn State

Auburn fans are very confident going into their first real test of the 2021 season.

As the Tigers get ready for their road battle against Penn State, there are many reasons that Tiger fans are focusing on for reasons why this team can win in Happy Valley on Saturday night.

Everyone knows that Bo Nix needs to play well Saturday night behind an improved offensive line and the defense needs to limit big plays from Sean Clifford.

If this Auburn football team comes together like Bryan Harsin believes that it can, the Tigers will win on Saturday.

Here are five reasons to think that Auburn will win on Saturday night.

Auburn has the better quarterback

Bo Nix is a better quarterback than Clifford. I think everyone agrees on that. The question is if Nix is able to bring more to the table than the opposition Saturday night in a hostile environment. Nix pulls it all together Saturday night.

Auburn has a Tank

Tank Bigsby has the chance to put himself on the shortlist for the Heisman Trophy Saturday night. If he registers a 100-yard game with multiple scores and leads Auburn to a victory, strike the pose, Tank.

Auburn's defense holds Penn State to under 20 points

The Tigers have been awesome at stopping the run so far this year. That doesn't change on Saturday. Their ability to stop the run forces Penn State to have to throw. The Tigers key in on the Nittany Lions' strength and limit them on the scoreboard.

Bryan Harsin has changed the culture

A lot of things have changed since Harsin took over as head coach. Who is to say that how Auburn approaches road games hasn't changed too.

Roger McCreary wins the battle outside

The part of the Penn State offense that Auburn fans should be the most concerned with is Jahan Dotson. The receiver's ability to make a big play is a big reason why Penn State was able to win on the road against Wisconsin. McCreary will show why he is an elite cornerback in the SEC.

