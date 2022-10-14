Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Ole Miss

The Tigers are, for the second time in as many weeks, playing a top-10 team.

The good news is that the last time Auburn beat a top 10 team, it was the same team it’s about to play on Saturday — the Tigers knocked off the Ole Miss Rebels last year, and they’ll have a chance to do it again at Jordan-Hare stadium this coming Saturday when Lane Kiffin’s squad comes rolling into town.

That being said, however, it’ll be no easy task. Auburn’s form has decreased drastically this year among injuries and low depth and the Rebels are so far undefeated on the year. Here are five reasons the Tigers may struggle in this matchup:

Ole Miss' rushing game is lethal

Ole Miss is undefeated through six. In five of those games, the Rebels have had a hundred-yard rusher, and the total reached over 130 in three of those five games.

The running back tandem of Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans is a two-headed hydra that has ruined just about every defense it’s come against. Auburn’s defense, meanwhile, is 57th in the nation in yards per game and will thus likely be feeling pretty bad about proceedings between the two of them once the clock hits zero.

The Rebels don't let the road affect them

Sure, keep in my that the two teams in question are Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech, but still. In Ole Miss’ two road trips so far this season, the Rebels have outscored their opponents 94-28. Teams aside, that’s still very impressive for the undefeated squad.

Auburn has won most of its games at home, but by much slimmer margins, so it will be interesting to see how Ole Miss reacts to the hostile environment at Jordan-Hare. Auburn crowds are certainly more vaunted than those in Atlanta or Nashville, but it seems so far this year that the Rebels aren’t fased by games on the road so far this year.

Morale is low

Discourse around the program in Auburn, Alabama, have been less than stellar.

The Tigers are coming off two straight losses entering Saturday’s game. Many have wondered whether either game would be the end for Bryan Harsin, and while that doesn’t appear to be true, recent lackluster performances have put a distinct cloud of gloom around the team heading into Ole Miss.

Players and coaches do notice these things, and there is a possibility that the squad could see a drop in form as a result. On the flip side, though, very few teams can boast a home-field advantage like the Tigers can — that certainly could end up helping down the line.

Auburn's offense is dead on arrival

Auburn is currently 94th in total offense for the NCAA’s FBS. The team can’t run the ball well, but it makes up for it by not being able to pass with any efficiency, either.

All jokes aside, there isn’t a lot that the Tigers do with precision. Quarterback Robby Ashford has been stepping in for T.J. Finley, but he clearly lacks experience at the Power 5 level and has been involved in countless turnovers as a result. Meanwhile, running back Tank Bigsby hasn’t been used as much as he should be, which creates a glaring problem in the run game that the team has yet to fix.

Lane Kiffin wins the coaching matchup

Lane Kiffin has been doing great things in what he affectionately calls “The Sip”.

Kiffin is (thus far) 21-8 during his tenure in Oxford, Mississippi, and he doesn’t seem like he’s prime to slow down. Kiffin has been a large part of Ole Miss’s success, and Auburn’s coaching staff is simply outmatched by Kiffin’s. He’s shown a great nose for when to go for risky situations and has put together some strong gameplans to stay undefeated this year and it’s likely his team will stay that way when Saturday’s game is over.

