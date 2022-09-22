Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Missouri

For the first time in their brief history, the Auburn Tigers will host Missouri at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The all-time series history between these two SEC schools dates back to the 1973 Sun Bowl. Missouri won that matchup 34-17 and they wouldn’t meet again until the 2013 SEC Championship game. They played each other again in 2017 in Columbia, Missouri. Now, Auburn gets a chance to be the host in this matchup.

When you look at the resumes for both teams, they are eerily similar. Both teams have wins over an FCS opponent (Auburn vs Mercer, Missouri vs Abilene Christian). Both teams defeated Group of Five teams (Auburn vs San Jose State, Missouri vs Louisiana Tech). And finally, both teams lost to a Power Five team by 28+ points.

Both of these teams are in the bottom half of the SEC in terms of scoring offense and scoring defense. This isn’t a “must-win” game but it certainly is an important game, especially for Harsin.

With a lot on the line for this game on Saturday, Auburn Wire breaks down five reasons why the Tigers could struggle as the home favorite this week.

Bryan Harsin once again forgets who his best player is

The Auburn offense has been frustrating to watch at times this year, but the biggest reason has been the use of Tank Bigsby. Or should we say the lack thereof?

Through three games, Bigsby is averaging 12.7 attempts per game. That puts him at No. 73 in terms of attempts per game. There are quarterbacks such as Adrian Martinez, K.J. Jefferson, and John Rhys Plumlee who are getting more attempts this year. A total of 38 rushing attempts for a back averaging 6.3 yards per attempt is downright criminal.

Given the Tigers’ quarterbacks have thrown six interceptions so far this season, perhaps going to your star running back could help jump-start an offense that averages just 26 points per game, No. 91 in FBS.

Robby Ashford's learning curve

After spending two years in Eugene, Robby Ashford transferred back to his home state for a shot with the Auburn Tigers. During his time as a Duck, he didn’t receive any playing time. On Saturday Ashford could make his first collegiate start with the report that T.J. Finley could miss the game with an injury.

Regardless of who starts, the staff has split up duties with the top two quarterbacks on the depth chart. Neither Ashford nor Finley have put a firm grasp on the starting gig. The former Oregon QB is completing less than 52% of his passes with two interceptions on 29 attempts. Ashford has been far more effective as a runner where he averages 6.6 yards per attempt.

The pass rush is a no call, no show

If there was an area on the defense to not be worried about, it was the pass rusher combination of Derick Hall, Colby Wooden, and Eku Leota. So far in 2022, they have a combined total of 2 sacks and 7 TFLs in three games.

Against Penn State, the defense accounted for 7 quarterback pressures and 4 of those came from Leota. Hall and Wooden had one between the two of them. If they can’t generate some pressure on Missouri, then it will be a long day. Auburn will need to pull a Kansas State and double their production against Mizzou.

Auburn fails to once again create a turnover

The Auburn Tigers haven’t generated a turnover since Chandler Wooten intercepted Seth Green in the Birmingham Bowl. The defense came close against Penn State when linebacker Owen Pappoe separated Sean Clifford from the ball but it didn’t bounce their way.

The team hasn’t found a playmaker in the secondary as they had with Roger McCreary. He forced one fumble and intercepted two more passes in 2021. This year they have only created two fumble opportunities, one by Pappoe and one by Colby Wooden. Neither of them was recovered by the defense. If they fail to turn over the Missouri offense, they will once again struggle.

Auburn can't contain Dominic Lovett and Luther Burden

The Missouri Tigers have a formidable one-two punch in their wide receiver corps. Dominic Lovett and five-star freshman Luther Burden are the two leading receivers for the team. While Lovett has more production, Burden has proved to be a problem as a receiver, runner, and return man.

If either or both of these offensive threats get going against the Auburn defense, it could spell trouble once again for the home team. Against Penn State, they didn’t allow a passing touchdown but that was due in large part to the running game being effective for the Nittany Lions.

