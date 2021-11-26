Five reasons Auburn beats Alabama

There’s always a chance in this rivalry.

Auburn typically plays the Crimson Tide close, even when the Tigers are in a down year like this one. Look at 2015 and 2016. Those were competitive games at halftime. This season, Auburn is arguably less talented and more injured than “down” Tiger teams of the past, but that shouldn’t stop Auburn from giving their best effort of the season. And based on the way Alabama has been playing this season, if the Tide don’t get control of things early, this could be a dog fight.

Here are five reasons why Auburn beats Alabama on Saturday.

Alabama's offensive line is bad

Alabama’s offensive line has been terrible as opposed to years past. Alabama is 10th in the SEC in sacks allowed (2.55 per game). If Auburn can put a little pressure on the Tide, the Alabama offense could stall.

Roger McCreary

Auburn’s secondary, specifically Roger McCreary, is going to need to step up in a big way against Alabama to help guard Jameson Williams and John Metchie.

Tank Bigsby

If Mike Bobo would actualyl give Tank the ball more, Auburn may have a shot at controlling the clock and keeping the ball away from Alabama’s offense. I completley expect Finley to throw 35 times in this game though. Tank won’t get to 25 carries.

Alabama's secondary

Alabama is seventh in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game. If Auburn throws the ball more than they should (and I expect them to do so) then hopefully TJ Finley can expose some holes in this Alabama secondary.

Jordan-Hare magic

Anything can happen in this rivalry.

