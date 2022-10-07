Five reasons Arkansas loses to Mississippi State on Saturday

It was about this time last year, too: Arkansas was in the midst of what would be a three-game losing streak.

If the Razorbacks fall at Mississippi State on Saturday in Starkville, the consecutive losses stretch will hit that number. More importantly, it will make Arkansas 3-3, .500, overall, a mark the Hogs didn’t touch once last year.

The climb would be steep to make it back over the mark of even, too, given the schedule that follows. Mississippi State was, before the season, supposed to be a ‘win.’ Now? The Bulldogs are the higher-ranked, better-playing team.

With everything the Razorbacks are facing Saturday, it’s no wonder Mississippi State is the favored team.

We looked at three reasons why Arkansas could pull the upset (of sorts) on Thursday. Now let’s look at the five biggest reasons why Mississippi State is likely to hold on.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson may not play

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – OCTOBER 01: Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles talks with K.J. Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Mississippi State was already favored before it was publicly known KJ Jefferson may or may not have suffered a concussion. Arkansas’ back-up is Cade Fortin, whose doesn’t have a scholarship and is on his third school. Malik Hornsby could get some run, too, but he had fallen behind Fortin in the pecking order over camp into the season. No Jefferson would be a huge issue for Arkansas.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers

Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The only SEC quarterback to put up numbers as good as Will Rogers the last year-plus is last year’s Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Even then, Rogers might have him beat.

Arkansas' secondary has been porous

Oct 3, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark (17) and defensive back Jon Conley (15) break up a pass intended for Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver JaVonta Payton (0) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ pass yardage allowed for each game through its first five: 325, 376, 357, 151, 238

Mississippi State’s pass yardage for each game through its first five: 450, 320, 214, 420, 329.

Recipe for disaster.

Mississippi State forces turnovers

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State has 10 takeaways this year, split almost evenly between fumbles (4) and interceptions (6). The Bulldogs are 20th in FBS with that mark. In close games, turnovers can make all the difference in the world.

Arkansas is on the road

Sep 7, 2019; Starkville, MS, USA; A cowbell sits on a column before the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Davis Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The cowbells of Mississippi State make Davis Wade Stadium one of the loudest in the country. Considering the game is Arkansas’ first true road game of the season, preparation will be key.

