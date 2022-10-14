Five reasons Arkansas loses to BYU on Saturday

The Razorbacks need a win in the worst way.

Arkansas football isn’t just on a three-game losing streak, Hogs fans are slowly becoming more and more apathetic toward the 2022 team. No place is worse than apathy.

When teams are terrible, fans revolt with passion. They’re loud. They’re angry. They help make change.

When teams are great, fans rejoice with passion. They’re loud. They’re thrilled. They help keep times going.

But when teams are 3-3, winless in conference play but not bad enough to be considered one of Power Five’s worst, fans barely care. In fact, here at Razorbacks Wire, we’ve notcied a distinct lack of passion since Missouri State. Which, it makes sense that was the most passsionate of the season: it was against the last coach to have Arkansas football relevant.

A loss at Brigham Young on Saturday would have the opposite effect. The Razorbacks would become irrelevant. And no one, least of all us, wants irrelevancy.

We wrote yesterday the three reasons Arkansas could head out to Provo and come up with a win and showcased, also, how Wire staffers across the SEC are leaning the Hogs’ way. Now, let’s look at the other side.

Arkansas defense will struggle against BYU passing

BYU’s Isaac Rex, right, scores during the first quarter ahead of Oregon’s Byran Addison Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Arkansas has played two teams this year with better passing attacks than BYU. They won one (Cincinnati) and they lost one (Mississippi State). The Cougars average 267 yards a game through the air to rank 43rd in FBS while Arkansas gives up 307 a game to rank 127st out of 131 teams.

Arkansas' offense will struggle against BYU secondary

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) looks for an open receiver during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Arkansas’ passing game has left a bit to be desired even when quarterback KJ Jefferson has been healthy. The Hogs complete a good portion of their passes when Jefferson is at the helm, but the big play has been lacking. BYU is great at stopping the pass, giving up 190 yards a game to rank 24th.

Is KJ Jefferson healthy enough?

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs in the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ midseason MVP missed last game against Mississippi State and it showed as the Hogs scored just 17 points. He returned to practice Monday and should be good to go against BYU. But head injuries, which is what Jefferson allegedly had (coach Sam Pittman never said outright), can be difficult to rally from.

Arkansas hasn't been great on the road

Oct 8, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman reacts after a penalty during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks have played just one true road game, but it was ugly in Starkville last week. The neutral-site game against Texas A&M was also a less-than-impressive loss. Road games in the SEC are tough enough, but at elevation against a near-Top 25 team? Tougher still.

Sam Pittman hasn't lost the team, he says

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman talks to wide receiver Matt Landers (3) prior to the game against the Missouri State Bears at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Pittman made a point this week to say he hasn’t lost his team. There’s no reason to not believe him, really. But any time a coach feels the need to say that, unprompted, it’s a cause for concern.

Let’s all hope all these reasons are for naught.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire