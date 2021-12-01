Five reasons Alabama can give Georgia its first loss of the year

Even if Georgia loses to Alabama on Saturday, the Bulldogs should still be a lock for the College Football Playoff. The only real issue with losing this game is it means Alabama would also be a lock for the playoff. And that’s never good news for anybody.

So, Georgia has its chance this weekend to knock off the Tide, take home the SEC Championship and compete in a much more manageable playoff field by taking out Nick Saban and the Tide. I think Georgia wins on Saturday, however, as we know, that’s far easier said than done.

For Alabama, this game is everything. There’s still a chance Alabama makes it in with a loss on Saturday, especially if it plays Georgia close. But that’s not a risk Alabama wants to take.

Here’s five reasons Alabama could give Georgia the Bulldogs’ first loss of 2021.

Georgia's not faced an offense like this one.

Nov. 27, 2021; Auburn; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

I’d take Georgia’s defense against anyone in the country, even Alabama’s offense which ranks No. 7 in total offense with an average of 492 yards per game.

The Bulldogs have been tested — look what they did to a self-proclaimed high-powered Tennessee offense. The Dawgs held the Vols to 17 points in Knoxville.

But this is not the same. Alabama has Heisman hopeful Bryce Young at quarterback, a 1,000 yard rusher (Brian Robinson) and wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie have both eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark.

Quite honestly, there’s no telling how this one will play out. Georgia will need to get to Young early and often, as we saw Auburn do last week, and not give him time to find his streaking receivers downfield. If Georgia can prevent or limit the big play, I like the Dawgs’ chances.

Bama's backs are against the wall.

Oct. 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts after a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

If Georgia loses, it still makes the College Football Playoff. If Alabama loses, it may be on the outside looking in.

Alabama lost to Texas A&M, meaning the Tide come into this game with an 11-1 record. This is not a team that misses the playoff, so you know it will do everything in its power to make sure it sneaks in.

Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the nation and Alabama is likely tired of hearing about how good the Bulldogs are.

Alabama with its back against the wall — that scares me.

Kirby Smart vs. Nick Saban

Jan. 8, 2018; Atlanta, Georgia; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shakes hands with Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart before the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kevin Jairaj/CFP Images/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

If there’s one coach in the nation who knows how to beat Alabama for 59 minutes, it’s Kirby Smart.

In 2017, Georgia blew a lead and lost. In 2018, Georgia blew a lead and lost. In 2020, Georgia blew a lead and lost.

The question is why? As an observer, I credit it to playing conservatively and slowly letting Bama back in the game. But that’s not a very in-depth answer.

Here’s hoping Smart knows exactly what’s gone wrong in the last three meetings against his former boss and manages to prevent it from happening this time.

Can Georgia score enough?

Oct. 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws behind blocking by Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon (70) during the second half of Alabama’s 41-24 win over Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

OK, Stetson, let’s see what you’re truly made of. The former walk-on quarterback has been great this year, there’s no denying that. But Georgia has not yet won a game because of him. Instead, it’s blown out all its opponents thanks to a sensational defense.

But now, Georgia might NEED Bennett to play lights out against an Alabama defense that may not be great, but is still very capable of making life difficult on opposing quarterbacks.

That starts with Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, who is arguably the best player in college football. Anderson has 14.5 sacks on the year – an insane number. Georgia will need to do everything it can to keep him away from Bennett. Georgia’s allowed only eight sacks this year, which is the second fewest in the nation. So the Bulldogs offensive line versus Anderson should be very interesting to watch.

Other than Anderson, Alabama has plenty of playmakers on its defense, including linebacker Henry To’oto’o, who is the team’s leading tackler with 93 total tackles this year. And then there’s defensive back Jordan Battle, who we’ve seen make plays all year.

Alabama ranks No. 7 in total defense, allowing an average of 294 yards per game playing in the most difficult division in America, the SEC West. Georgia’s offense has scored at will and ranks No. 6 in scoring offense with 40.7 points per game.

Georgia will need to score, but it will also need to put together long drives and allow the defense some time to breathe on the sideline.

Alabama does not turn the ball over — Young has only thrown four interceptions all year. The Crimson Tide have a plus-8 turnover margin, to Georgia’s plus-2.

The refs....there, I said it!

Dec. 1, 2018; Atlanta; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker D’Andre Walker (15) waits with teammates as the officials review a call during the second quarter in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

I actually hate myself for even bringing this up before a game that’s even taken place yet. But can you really blame me (unless you’re a Bama fan)?

Every year it’s the same story.

And this year, with Alabama needing a win to make it in — never mind, I’m not getting into any conspiracy theories.

If you think I’m crazy, look at this compilation of missed calls from the 2018 SEC Championship game, or the refs’ admission of blowing the Tyler Simmons offside call in the 2017 national title game.

Look, I wish this did not need to be written. But the SEC and its poor officiating has left me no real choice.

