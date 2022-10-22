Five reasons 49ers will upset Chiefs in Week 7 Super Bowl LIV rematch

Five reasons 49ers will upset Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The stakes are different, the setting is different and so are the rosters of the two teams. But for some reason, this regular-season matchup between the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs feels as if it's for all the marbles.

It's not. In fact, the Super Bowl LIV rematch at Levi's Stadium on Sunday ultimately will be just one of many chapters in the story of each team's 2022 NFL season. However, there is a residual feeling of nervousness permeating throughout one of the fanbases. Can you guess which one?

Hint: It's not the visiting team.

I can't fix the deep-rooted emotional trauma that might be resurfacing for some of you this week after almost three years of suppressing emotions from that fateful loss on Feb. 2, 2020, but I could try. Here are five reasons why the 49ers can beat the Chiefs on Sunday.

The speed demon has been exorcised

Trigger warning: Tyreek Hill on third-and-15

The good news for the 49ers is that Kansas City is without the game-breaking speed demon that played a huge role in San Francisco's demise in Miami Gardens almost three years ago.

In fact, Kansas City's offense looks much different. So much so, that it could be the reason why their ceiling is capped at an AFC Championship Game appearance this season.

The Chiefs' offense in 2022 is predicated on the otherworldly talent of Travis Kelce in the passing game and quarterback Patrick Mahomes' off-schedule playmaking. Other than that, Kansas City is missing an important element that they used to stun San Francisco in the fourth quarter to close out Super Bowl LIV.

Focus as much attention on Kelce as you possibly can, be the run-stopping force you have been all season (Atlanta Falcons game excluded) and dare them to beat you with a washed-up JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman. Those three players combined still don't hold a candle to what Hill did for this offense.

Nick Bosa Revenge Game

There are a few images from the Super Bowl loss that still live rent-free in the minds of 49ers fans. When it comes to Bosa, plenty of you know exactly which moment I am referring to. The 2019 Rookie of the Year was put in a stranglehold by left tackle Eric Fisher, which did not result in a penalty. Instead, a game-changing bomb to Hill that now lives in infamy.

In his fourth NFL season, Bosa is no stranger to holding penalties. The 49ers have pleaded with the NFL to do a better job at calling them because of how frequently they happen.

After sitting out the 49ers' loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 with a groin injury, Bosa will return on Sunday to face a Chiefs' offensive line that has allowed the second-most hurries (28), fourth-most quarterback hits (24), sixth-most pressures (63) and the eighth-highest pressure percentage (24.6 percent) in the NFL.

Swiss cheese on an Italian sub

I don't know how Jimmy Garoppolo likes his sandwiches, but Sunday, he'll swap out the typical provolone for creamy slices of swiss cheese that better reflect Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

Arguably Kansas City's biggest Achilles heel this season has been its defense, specifically through the air.

The Chiefs have allowed the most passing touchdowns (15), the sixth-most passing yards (1,596), the third-most first downs (86) and the second-highest completion percentage (69 percent) in the NFL through the air this season.

Not to mention that starting cornerback Rashad Fenton will miss Sunday's game. Hey, maybe that's a blessing in disguise for Kansas City, because ... yikes.

The Chiefs' defense is good against the run, which means Garoppolo will be forced to throw the ball in this game. As long as he doesn't have to throw a deep pass down the middle of the field to a wide-open receiver to save the game, he should be all right.

Sorry, I had to.

Rising to the occasion

The 49ers notoriously are very good coming off a loss, especially an embarrassing loss. Whether it's a come-to-Jesus moment or some other spiritual awakening that happens during the week, Kyle Shanahan knows how to rally the troops.

Not only that, but San Francisco historically plays the NFL's best teams really well. It might not always result in a victory, but there's something about this team that, regardless of the situation, can play competitive football against the league's elite teams. Then of course there are those head-scratching losses to teams like the Falcons, Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears that go terribly wrong for some reason.

We can expect to see a highly motivated and angry 49ers team on Sunday.

Something in the air

Just to be clear, there is no data or concrete explanation to back this up. It's simply a feeling.

The 49ers are riding high right now despite the frustrating loss the week before. They completed a blockbuster trade for Christian McCaffrey, one of the game's elite offensive weapons. After being without seven defensive starters against Atlanta, the reinforcements are pouring in.

Reminiscent of that scene from Avengers Endgame where the portals open and the heroes re-emerge to form an army that -- spoiler alert -- defeats Thanos. Mahomes is kind of like Thanos, right? He once killed the hopes and dreams of an entire fanbase with seemingly the snap of his fingers.

Bosa (groin), safety Jimmie Ward (hand), left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and right tackle Mike McGlinchey (calf) will play. Safety Talanoa Hufanga (concussion protocol) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin) are questionable and still have a chance to play. Reinforcements are arriving at the right time.

Oh and then there's that McCaffrey guy. It remains to be seen if he actually will play on Sunday, but if he does, his limited snaps and presence alone will inject life into an offense that is oh-so-close to breaking out. Not to mention that Levi's Stadium will be rocking.

This just feels like one of those emotional weeks where it all comes together for the 49ers. If it doesn't? Well, it's Week 7, not the Super Bowl. Life goes on.

