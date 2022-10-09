Five reasons 49ers will decimate lowly Panthers in Week 5 clash

Five reasons 49ers will stomp lowly Panthers in Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Regardless of how favorable Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 might appear for the 49ers, there are three words that should give you pause before predicting an easy win.

Any. Given. Sunday.

Just kidding, this one is going to be ugly.

Here are five reasons why the 49ers (2-2) will beat the Panthers (1-3) on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5 and improve to 3-2.

Sound asleep ... and harmless

Four years ago, then-Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield uttered a line that not only aged horribly but did so in record time.

"I just woke up feeling real dangerous," a rookie Mayfield said confidently after a 26-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 11, 2018.

Since then, the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick has been the exact opposite of "dangerous."

Mayfield not only is a terrible quarterback, but his descent into one of the league's most feckless signal callers is like a bad car wreck ... except you actually want to look away.

After being traded from Cleveland to Carolina in the offseason, things somehow got worse for Mayfield. The Panthers' offense is a disaster and Mayfield will be a sitting duck for an elite 49ers defense led by the man who will be mentioned next.

The Nick Bosa Show

Having Sam Darnold in the same building might be one reason why Mayfield will be seeing ghosts on Sunday. Another reason might be Nick Bosa -- a ghost with massive quads and an absurdly low body fat percentage.

After a career game against Mayfield and the Browns in 2019, Nick Bosa again will feast on Sunday.

Recording two sacks in the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, Bosa now has six on the season, which leads the entire NFL.

The Panthers' offensive line has allowed 11 sacks through four games this season, not a terrible number, but not great. Factor in a stacked 49ers linebacking core and a lock-down secondary that will see the return of Pro Bowl safety Jimmie Ward, and Mayfield will run out of options (not named Christian McCaffrey) very quickly. We can expect another multi-sack performance from Bosa again in Week 5.

Complete and utter incompetence

As previously mentioned, the Panthers' offense is comically bad.

Carolina is ranked 31st in completion percentage (54.7 percent), 30th in yards passing (747), 31st in total first downs (27) and 32nd in total yards per game (262.3).

They also have one of the best running backs in the league and rank No. 25 in yards rushing as a team (385).

Another terrible performance in Week 5 and head coach Matt Rhule and/or offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo might be run out of town.

Do you know what isn't a cure for a broken offense? An elite defense. Best of luck.

A favorable mismatch

The Panthers' defense is mediocre, but not completely horrible. Carolina has a few big names in Pro Bowl-caliber defensive end Brian Burns, linebacker Shaq Thompson and cornerback Jaycee Horn. Overall the Panthers' defense has fared pretty well against the pass, but not so much on the ground.

Fortunately for San Francisco, running the ball is their bread and butter. Carolina has allowed the ninth-most yards rushing (536) and the seventh-most first downs on the ground (31) through four games this season.

The Carolina defense also is 30th in the league in penalties committed (31), which bodes well for the 49ers' offense if they remain disciplined.

A must-win (believe it or not)

In Week 5 ... really?

If you're the 49ers, you cannot afford to lose to the Chicago Bears, a broken Denver Broncos team and a terrible Panthers team. Three inexcusable losses within the first five weeks of the season are a recipe for disaster.

Despite the terrible team on the other side of the field, San Francisco should not let their foot off the gas at any point in this game, not even a little bit.

After walking away with their tail between their legs in two of the first four weeks, the 49ers will remain focused and it will lead to a convincing victory over a bad football team.

