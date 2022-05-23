Five realistic expectations for Texas football in 2022

Per usual, the noise around the country surrounding Texas ahead of the upcoming football season continues to grow.

Steve Sarkisian’s offseason additions have generated some belief in the eyes of the national media. The offseason haul includes a talented transfer class headlined by quarterback prodigy Quinn Ewers and a solid group of incoming offensive lineman from the 2022 recruiting class.

Whether or not the Longhorns can live up to expectations is yet to be seen, as this program has been clawing its way back into the national conversation for years, to no avail of course.

However, there is a inkling that this season may actually be different for Texas in terms of having relative success on the year. Now to be fair, making any kind of bowl game would be a step above last season’s abysmal showing but there are real expectations for Texas to be a decent team.

One of the main issues with Texas’ fan base are the lofty expectations that they place on the team every year for some apparent reason, so I figured it would be ideal to determine what some actual realistic expectations for Texas in 2022.

Let’s take a look at five expectations that are realistic for Texas in 2022.

Top 10 in total offense

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

While the jump from last year’s No. 47 to a top 10 ranking would be quite the leap, all of the weapons this offense has added just makes it impossible not to believe it is possible. Texas has what might be one of the best receiver groups in the country, a handful of talented tight ends, and of course the best stable of running backs. Not to mention, a former perfectly rated recruit at quarterback in Ewers who has the ability to stretch the field in an elite manner. Sarkisian is one of the best offensive minds in the game and will have infinite weapons at his disposal this next season.

The biggest weakness that could prevent this from happening would be the play of the offensive line, but with all of the talented recruits coming in there may be a couple that can come in and start to help bolster what was the weakest unit on the team last year.

A subpar defensive showing

Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images

The enigma that has been the Texas defense for the past few seasons has been an interesting one. After being one of the worst tackling teams in the country under the last regime, the defense has stayed consistent and struggles to be beneficial to the team. In 2021 the Longhorns ranked No. 100 in total defense as they gave up over 200 yards rushing per game, and were mediocre at best in defending the pass.

Given that it is mostly the same defense with a few new defensive backs, unless the incoming freshmen or a transfer portal player can come in and make an impact it would not be surprising if the Longhorns defense is near the No. 100 mark again. Last season the defense was only able to be useful for the first half of games, so if they can be more consistent throughout it can help improve this unit.

Quinn Ewers to ascend as one of the nation's best

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

It would be hard to fathom if Quinn Ewers doesn’t become one of the best signal-callers in the country as he has too much arm talent not to be. There is a reason that he was ranked over players like Caleb Williams coming out of high school, and I doubt it takes long for him to showcase his skillset.

He still has to win the job over Hudson Card, but the quarterback battle just seems like a formality at this point. Having all of the weapons around him along with Sarkisian’s offensive prowess, it would be nothing short of a disappointment if he doesn’t assert himself as one of the nation’s best quarterbacks.

Bijan Robinson will be in the Heisman conversation (if healthy)

Jay Janner-USA TODAY NETWORK

Out of all of the weapons on the team, Robinson is the best one Texas has. He is the best player at his position in the country, and is likely one of the best players in college football in general. Prior to Texas’ historic implosion, which consisted of them losing six consecutive games, Robinson’s play had him in the early talks for the award.

If he can stay healthy and make an impact in the passing game there is no reason that he will not earn some Heisman recognition. However, he will need to have a record breaking season with a handful of “Heisman moments” in order to actually win. This has long been a quarterback award outside of the DeVonta Smith year, as you have to go back all the way to 2015 for the last running back winner, which was when Alabama’s Derrick Henry beat out Christian McCaffrey. Robinson has the best skillset Texas has seen at the position since Jamaal Charles, and may be able to cement himself as one of the program’s best players with a Heisman win.

Texas will contend in the Big 12

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There were expectations that last year could have been a year for Texas to contend, but just like all the years prior the roster construction just wasn’t there. This team has a very similar vibe to the Oklahoma teams that were led by elite offenses, and plagued by putrid defenses. The Longhorns will need to outscore everyone, and limit the second half collapses in order to truly contend.

On the bright side for Texas, this is looking like the weakest the Big 12 has been in recent memory. Oklahoma lost their coach and quarterbacks, Brock Purdy and company finally left Iowa State, and Oklahoma State lost a lot of key players and we have still yet to see Spencer Sanders be what he was projected to be. All of this uncertainty is the perfect recipe for a team like Texas to do what Baylor did last season after their dreadful season the year before, which is have a great year and contend for and maybe even win the conference title. Texas fans want to see a College Football Playoff showing, but to go from five wins to a playoff contender is just too tall of an ask.

