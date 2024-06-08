Five Real Madrid stars to watch out for at Euro 2024

After hoisting the UEFA Champions League trophy a week ago, several Real Madrid players are already on duty with their respective national teams for the upcoming European Championships.

The tournament in Germany kicks off in a week and several of Los Blancos’ stars will be on display in the much-anticipated event. They may not have enjoyed as much rest as players of other clubs, but that is the price one must pay for European Glory at the club level.

It is safe to say that every member of the Champions League winning squad who has been called up is vital for their team’s chances in the event.

Madrid Universal brings you a list of five Real Madrid players to keep an eye on for the upcoming tournament.

Jude Bellingham

Having just concluded a dream debut season with Real Madrid on both an individual and a collective level, Jude Bellingham will be eager to carry forward his impact into the European Championships with England.

Bellingham will be key for England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The only catch, however, is that the youngster did not end the last season on a high and was possibly in a lean patch in terms of form. Bellingham was not at his best even in the recently concluded UCL final and all eyes will be on whether he can strike the chord.

Gareth Southgate sees the young phenom as a deeper-lying midfielder in his setup as opposed to the attacking midfield role he played for Real Madrid last season.

A lot, thus, rides on how he can adapt and perform in the role especially considering that the same position change could be imposed in his next season at Real Madrid as well. As a more seasoned player now, it will be on Bellingham to take up more responsibility.

Antonio Rudiger will look to carry forward his form to the Euros. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Antonio Rudiger was Real Madrid’s star in defence who took the team through unscathed despite the recurrent injury blows suffered by his teammates.

With Eder Militao and David Alaba both suffering ACL injuries at some point in the season, it was the German who stood strong in the face of adversity and led from the front.

Lining up for the hosts in the upcoming Euros, there will thus be a fair share of responsibility on his shoulders to keep the steam going for his country. He is expected to be paired with the likes of Jonathan Tah or Nico Schlotterbeck and will be critical for his team’s chances.

Mbappe will aim to lead France to glory. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The newly-arrived Real Madrid superstar will be one of the biggest headliners in the upcoming tournament, especially considering that Les Bleus are one of the pre-tournament favourites to go all the way.

The World Cup Golden Boot winner will look to keep his record of stepping up under pressure and will lead the French National Team as the captain. He delivered a spectacular showing in the team’s recent friendly against Luxembourg and will hope the same form continues.

Heading into a new chapter of his life in Madrid, the coming Euros represents a period of transition in Mbappe’s life. A win in the event, needless to say, will go a long way in making the transition seamless.

Will Modric finally get international glory? (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

It has been said many times before, but the coming tournament could well be Luka Modric’s final Euros with Croatia. As a legend of the game and a bonafide national hero, it is thus only fitting that the veteran goes out on a high.

The Croatian national team have pulled off phenomenal results in recent high-stakes events. After making the World Cup final in 2018, they made it to the final-four stage in 2022 in Qatar.

As the perennial dark horses, it is thus not impossible for Croatia and Modric to enjoy a good run later this month. The Real Madrid veteran’s performances, however, will be key as he is the heart and soul of the team.

Hoping to sign off on a high. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Days have flown by since Toni Kroos announced that he would retire from football at the end of the ongoing tournament.

The German international’s return to the National Team setup a few months ago was celebrated across the world, but not many expected it to be his way of setting up for a last dance.

Kroos will officially hang up his boots after the European Championships, and the tournament in Germany will give football fans across the globe one final chance to enjoy his magic first-hand.

The veteran expressed that Germany could well win the event in a recent interview, and a dream retirement for the Real Madrid legend would indeed be the best way for him to leave the game. All the spotlight, thus, will be on Germany’s number 8.