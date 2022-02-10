Five Razorbacks Invited To NFL Combine

The National Football League announced Wednesday that 324 prospects have been invited to attend the NFL Scouting Combined held in Indianapolis, Ind., with five of those invitees being Arkansas Razorbacks.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, offensive lineman Myron Cunningham, defensive lineman John Ridgeway, linebacker Tre Williams, and defensive back Montaric Brown received their invitations to showcase their talents in front of NFL Scouts in the combine that will take place March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Five invitees are the most that Arkansas has had since 2017 when eight former Razorbacks got the call. The Razorbacks also have the seventh-most invites in the league, behind Kentucky’s seven invites and in front of Florida’s four invites.

Here’s a run down of this year’s invitees, and their 2021 stats:

WR Treylon Burks

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) catches a pass and runs it in for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Stats:

66 catches | 1,104 yards | 11 touchdowns

OL Myron Cunningham

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Myron Cunningham (76) and Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats:

Offensive Average: 213 Passing YPG | 227 Rushing YPG | 31 PPG

DL John Ridgeway

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Eric Thomas Jr. (37) and defensive lineman John Ridgeway (99) and linebacker Grant Morgan (31) hold up the Southwest Classic trophy as they celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats:

39 tackles | 4 tackles for loss | 2 sacks

LB Tre Williams

Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Tre Williams (55) defends during the second quarter against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats

28 tackles | 6 sacks

DB Montaric Brown

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Montaric Brown (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats:

54 tackles | 5 interceptions

