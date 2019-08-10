Five Raiders players to watch during NFL preseason opener vs. Rams

Jon Gruden made the expected reality earlier this week, saying most Raiders starters won't play in Saturday night's preseason opener against the L.A. Rams.

Rookie starters might make a cameo, but this game's focus will be on the lower units, with players fighting for a roster spot. Major impact players received plenty of work over two joint practices against the Rams earlier this week, with Gruden estimating starters got 120 reps against the defending NFC champs.

There's still plenty to keep an eye on in this game, even with the impact players out. So, let's look at five Raiders players to watch in this preseason affair.

CB Nick Nelson

The second-year pro seemed to be on the fringe after the Raiders drafted Trayvon Mullen and Isaiah Johnson this spring, one year after they took him out of Wisconsin. Nelson struggled to establish himself in his first NFL season, and seemed behind the rookies and established starters at his position.

Gruden really likes Nelson, though, and continues to publicly praise him, giving his roster quest life. He has seen second-team work in training camp, but he must show well to earn a spot despite heavy competition. That effort starts Saturday night.

TE Foster Moreau

The fourth-round pick has been the Raiders' primary in-line tight end in camp, and the team hopes he can fill that role during the regular season. He hasn't been perfect this summer -- rookies rarely are -- but he's had plenty of practice with the tight end group beset by injuries.

He should play a lot Saturday as he tries to show well as a run blocker and receiving option when tackling is allowed. His roster spot is virtually secure. His role is not, and he'll have a chance to earn a good one if he plays well in games.

QB Nathan Peterman

The backup quarterback battle remains open. Mike Glennon seems to have the best shot at the No. 2 job, given his experience and ability to avoid catastrophic mistakes. Peterman has a history of those, but he's working with Gruden to turn over a new leaf.

The Raiders coach has praised Peterman's efforts, and believes the 25-year-old's confidence is coming back. He sure looks that way in camp, showing a powerful accurate arm used for good in practices. He'll need strong showings to overcome Glennon, even if he's running mop-up time against competition that won't end up on an NFL roster.

RB DeAndre Washington

It's hard to find a way for him to earn a roster spot, with Josh Jacobs, Doug Martin and Jalen Richard assured jobs and another opening reserved for a fullback. Washington should receive opportunities to prove his worth as an all-purpose back that will help him remain with the Raiders or catch on with another team this fall.

Washington is an NFL-caliber back, and good preseason tape would prove that.

WR Keelan Doss

The undrafted Alameda native will play mere minutes from where he was born and raised. He isn't in this for the experience. He wants to earn a job with the Raiders despite few open receiver spots.

Doss is a smooth route runner with solid hands, and the Raiders know it, but he'll have to stand out among those in the receiver group to be in position for a long-term gig. There's one roster spot, maybe two (maybe), available, and Doss has the talent to grab it with solid performances on his preseason résumé.

