Five Raiders players most important to team's 2020 NFL season success

The Raiders were 6-4 and sitting on the cusp of the playoffs heading into the finals six weeks of the season. Then the bottom fell out, with the Raiders losing four straight and five out of their last six to finish with a 7-9 record.

A lot has changed since then, with significant moves made to shore up defensive holes and add explosiveness to the offense.

As a result, a big step forward could be in store in 2020.

For that to happen, though, the Raiders need to be able to count on a handful of players delivering consistent and meaningful performances at positions of major importance.

Here are five players who could dramatically shape the Raiders' season:

