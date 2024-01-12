Five quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State basketball’s loss to No. 10 Illinois

Michigan State basketball suffered yet another road loss on Thursday night, falling to No. 10 Illinois 71-68 on the road at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

The pressure continues to mount for an MSU team that is now 9-7 on the season and will need to go on a big run to ensure they can make it back into the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans started the season as one of the top teams in the country and are now securely on the bubble.

Following the loss, Tom Izzo spoke to the media. You can find the top five quotes from that session below.

Izzo on Ty Rodgers

Tom Izzo credits Ty Rodgers for know what he can do and knowing what he can't do. "I've always been a Rodgers fan." — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) January 12, 2024

Izzo on the fans

Tom Izzo: "The fans were great. Kudos to all the Illinois people with no students here" on a late night. — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) January 12, 2024

Izzo on Brad Underwood this season

Tom Izzo to @mrwagner25 : "It's a tough deal to do what Brad is trying to do in the middle of the year (without Shannon), and I think he's doing a hell of a job." — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) January 12, 2024

Izzo on the loss, energy

MSU coach Tom Izzo: "We did everything except win the game." Felt Spartans' effort was "10 times better" than at Northwestern. Decries the FT disparity – Illini were 18-for-22; MSU was 5-for-7. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 12, 2024

Izzo happy with the effort despite the loss

Izzo: "If we would've played that good, we would've won 3 or 4 more games." Not happy with the loss, of course, but said the effort is much improved. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 12, 2024

