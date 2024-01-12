Advertisement

Five quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State basketball’s loss to No. 10 Illinois

Andrew Brewster
·2 min read
2

Michigan State basketball suffered yet another road loss on Thursday night, falling to No. 10 Illinois 71-68 on the road at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

The pressure continues to mount for an MSU team that is now 9-7 on the season and will need to go on a big run to ensure they can make it back into the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans started the season as one of the top teams in the country and are now securely on the bubble.

Following the loss, Tom Izzo spoke to the media. You can find the top five quotes from that session below.

Izzo on Ty Rodgers

Izzo on the fans

Izzo on Brad Underwood this season

Izzo on the loss, energy

Izzo happy with the effort despite the loss

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire