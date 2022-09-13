Five questions surrounding Texas football entering UTSA matchup

The first two weeks of the college football season have taught us a lot about this Longhorns team.

Texas looks like a much-improved team on the defensive side of the football. The Longhorns are tackling well, playing disciplined football and doing a better job against the run. Pete Kwiatkowski deserves tons of credit for the play of his unit through the first couple of games.

The Horns have also identified some of its go-to playmakers offensively. Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington are back, along with the emergence of JaTavion Sanders and Casey Cain. The young offensive lineman are looking solid to begin the year.

The effort against Alabama proved Texas is capable of competing with anyone in the country. Moving forward after the injuries to Quinn Ewers and multiple key players will be a difficult task for the Longhorns.

Here are five questions surrounding the Texas football program heading into its Week 3 matchup against UTSA.

How will the offense look without Quinn Ewers?

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas came out of the gate firing on all cylinders against Alabama. Steve Sarkisian let the ball fly with Quinn Ewers at the helm but called plays much more conservative after he left. Texas needs to find a way to create explosive plays in the passing attack without Ewers to free up Bijan Robinson and the run game.

Is the defensive success sustainable?

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas has looked the part defensively so far. An inspired effort gave the Longhorns a chance to win over top-ranked Alabama on Saturday. More pressure is added to the defense with Ewers’ injury. Texas might have to win a few lower-scoring games while he is sidelined.

How will Texas handle adversity?

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Bouncing back after a heartbreaking loss is never an easy task. Texas faces a tough slate of upcoming games while dealing with injuries to multiple key players. Last season’s team struggled when facing adversity, Texas needs to improve in that department this time around.

Can Texas avoid dropping a game before Oklahoma?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas faces UTSA, Texas Tech and West Virginia leading up to the Red River Shootout in Oct. The earliest date Ewers is expected to return is the Oklahoma matchup. If Texas can win these three games without starting quarterback, the Longhorns can breathe easier down the stretch.

Does Texas have the depth to compete for a Big 12 title?

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas’ depth is already being put to the test to start the season. Young players will undoubtedly be asked to step up during the course of the season. The Longhorns need to steer clear of many more costly injuries or they could get into serious trouble.

