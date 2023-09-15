Five questions going into the Tennessee Volunteers matchup

We’re inching closer and closer to the Third Saturday in September.

The kickoff between the Florida Gators and No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers is set for primetime on ESPN, and the anticipation grows with each passing day.

There will be a lot to watch for on Saturday night, but there are still a few burning questions that Florida fans will have answered by the end of the game.

Here are our five questions before the Gators take on the Vols.

Can the Gators defense contain Joe Milton III?

There’s little doubt that Joe Milton is the undisputed leader of the Volunteers, both on offense and in the locker room.

Milton arrived to Tennessee after a brief stint and took over the offense after the departure of Hendon Hooker in 2022, but Milton is playing like a homegrown athlete.

The Michigan transfer has a deadly accurate arm and is even more dangerous while using his legs. His ability to stand tall in the pocket and throw darts to his receivers spreads the field and the Volunteers like to call a lot of run-pass options to keep the opposing defense honest, but also dazed.

Milton has completed 66.7% of his passes for 429 yards and four touchdowns and still hasn’t tossed an interception to keep a quarterback rating of 144.8.

It will be interesting to see how the Gator defense lines up to stop the dangerous quarterback.

Will the Tennessee rush attack obliterate the Gators?

The Vols’ passing attack is dangerous but it’s well complimented by a two-headed rushing monster.

Running backs Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small have been piercing opposing defenses and combined for 395 yards after two weeks of play. Both halfbacks have the ability to break out for big-chunk plays, in fact, they have both escaped for a run of more than 30 yards.

Wright is gaining 9.3 yards a carry while Small is busting out runs for 6.2 yards a play. Teams are almost impossible to stop when its running backs are throwing up

The Gators swallowed up the McNeese State running backs and even recorded a safety to put salt in the Cowboys’ wounds. Tennesse is better built than McNeese, but it’ll be interesting to see if Florida’s week two performance will translate to this Saturday.

Can Florida's "game changers" pull it together?

But so far the game changers have been changing the game for the worse.

A Florida shanked punt in week one set up the Utah Utes for prime scoring position and the punt return team kept pinning themselves deep in their own territory. Albeit, Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester was launching punts for around 50-plus yards, but the Florida punt returners Eugene ‘Tre’ Wilson and Ricky Pearsall failed to call fair catches at the right moments.

Although the game ended up being a huge victory for Florida, the first extra-point attempt went wayward when the snap sailed over the head of Jeremy Crawshaw.

Any mistake on special teams… sorry…. the “game changers” unit will be a crutch if the Gators hope to pull an upset at the Swamp.

What is Graham Mertz?

Not to say Florida quarterback Graham Mertz has been bad or anything, but what is he?

Good? Bad? Just a game manager?

The sample size isn’t the largest to answer this question, but a stout Tennessee defense is set to bring plenty of challenges for the Wisconsin transfer.

The Gator passing attack has mainly consisted of screen passes, checkdowns, and one 50-yard bomb to Ricky Pearsall. There’s also the honorable mention to the Randy Moss-type grab by Caleb Douglas against the Utes, but it was too late and the catch gets buried by the 24-11 final.

So what will Mertz bring to the table this week, and more importantly, what kind of plays will Billy Napier be calling for? Mertz was a competent pass thrower in the Big 10, but never reached the elite level that some quarterbacks reach by their senior year.

The Tennessee game will reveal all we need to know about how Mertz’s season will go moving forward.

What impact will Scooby Williams have for the Florida defense?

Not to be confused with popular K-9 Scooby Doo, although he said he was a fan of “Scooby Snacks” when General Mills produced the children’s candy and that’s how he earned his nickname. They sadly stopped production of Scooby Snacks in 2015.

(Anyway, back to the question at hand)

Williams has made a name for himself since arriving at Gators camp.

He made a shift from edge rusher to inside linebacker, but it looks like he found himself a new home at the position. Scooby has produced five total tackles and got to the backfield to record a tackle-for-loss.

The redshirt sophomore has been utilized to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks and the Gators will desperately need it when lining up against Joe Milton. Milton is a threat when using his legs, so Williams might be utilized as a QB spy.

Williams will look for his first sack on Saturday, although he’s tallied a hit on a quarterback in week one against Utah’s Bryce Barnes.

Most importantly: WILL YOU BE WEARING BLUE?

Although this is one of four weeks the Gators football team is asking fans to color coordinate, this game is the one where the Florida faithful traditionally wears only blue.

Tennessee’s main color is bright-orange (a.k.a. Tennessee Orange) and it’s up to Gators fans to avoid the color like the plague.

So unless you want to stick out like sore thumb on Saturday, make sure to don your blue shirts and hats.

