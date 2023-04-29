Five questions on new Atlanta Falcon Bijan Robinson's fantasy outlook

Running back Bijan Robinson walks on the NFL draft red carpet before being selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth pick. Robinson has everything you want as a fantasy football manager. He can play on different parts of the field and in different scenarios. He has great vision, agility and power.

The Atlanta Falcons made the smart pick at No. 8 in Thursday night's NFL draft by selecting Bijan Robinson, the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley, according to numerous analysts. They couldn't pass up the oft-described "generational talent," when inside the top 10.

But does that mean Robinson will be a strong fantasy football asset? Here are five things to consider regarding his fantasy value:

Who else will be in Atlanta's running backs' room?

Even with a solid season from Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrellle Patterson still on the team, Robinson will be the Falcons' clear lead back. Allgeier had a successful rookie campaign, but when you have a choice between a fifth-round selection and the eighth overall pick in the draft, you go with the eighth overall pick. Robinson's presence helps young QB Desmond Ridder by taking pressure off the apparent starter. The offseason isn't over, so there's still a possibility Atlanta solidifies that crucial position under center.

What tools does Bijan Robinson have to help him thrive?

Robinson has everything you want as a fantasy manager. He can play on different parts of the field and in different scenarios. He has great vision, agility and some power. He's one player who won't get affected by game script. You can just wind him up and let him go. Robinson also has a mental toughness rarely seen in young players. The positive attitude and even-keel disposition is huge for a rookie that has a lot of expectations. You won't be worrying about him getting in trouble over the bye week or getting injured away from the field. The maturity level is off the charts.

Was Atlanta the best landing spot for Robinson?

While the Falcons aren't an ideal spot, sometimes when a team has to lean on a specific player, that can result in big fantasy numbers. That's not to say the Falcons don't have players to help him share the load. In addition to the RBs that will split some carries with Bijan, pass-catching targets include Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Scotty Miller. Add to that, the Falcons had a surprisingly good performance from their offensive line last season. They had a second team All-Pro in Chris Lindstrom, the center. Still, it is somewhat of a downer Robinson didn't go to one of the top-five teams that would have allowed him to score big fantasy numbers right away.

Will the Falcons' offense suit Robinson?

Dave Ragone is the offensive coordinator for the Falcons and what he's helped the team do is an encouraging sign. Atlanta's offense led the NFL in fewest penalties last season and also finished third in the league in rushing yards per game. The Falcons rushed for nearly 75 yards more per game than they did in the previous season. It was the largest one-season improvement by any team since 2001. Ragone's offense led to four players rushing for more than 250 yards through the first eight games of the season for the first time in NFL history. That likely won't happen if fantasy managers get their wish and Bijan gets the most opportunities.

What additional moves can affect Robinson's fantasy outlook?

Ridder will definitely have to develop into a credible threat throwing the ball in order to feed Robinson passes and keep defenses from keying on the rookie. Something to consider is this draft is not yet over and veteran QBs might still factor into possible trades. If Atlanta ends up with a better QB than Ridder, things will look up for the rookie RB. I don't anticipate any of the other rushers on the Falcons roster leaving, but if that happened, it might guarantee more touches for Robinson. Allgeier and Patterson are both competent backs, but perhaps Patterson goes back to his natural position at wide receiver, leaving Allgeier as the key backup to Robinson.

