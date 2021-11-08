Five quarterbacks that Texas could target for next season via the transfer portal

It is growing more and more clear that the best quarterback to run Steve Sarkisian’s offense may not be on the roster right now.

In an era where player movement is as fluid as ever, the Longhorns will likely look to the transfer portal to fill some of the biggest holes on this team. Programs like Oklahoma, Ohio State, and even this season’s Michigan State team have all greatly benefited from dipping into the transfer portal and landing some program-changing players.

One of the most glaring areas of concern for Texas this season, outside of the abysmal offensive line and lack of pass rush, is the inconsistency at the quarterback position.

Redshirt freshman Hudson Card got the nod for the first two games, but after a horrendous performance against Arkansas in Week 2, he was benched in favor of Casey Thompson. At the time, it seemed like the right move as Thompson would lead the team to three consecutive wins while also being atop the nation in quarterback rating and completion percentage.

Sarkisian and the Longhorns had seemingly found their guy for this season, but after a loss to Oklahoma in which they blew a 21-point lead, it was all downhill from there. Thompson posted impressive stats in that particular game, but that was where the second half woes developed.

He appeared to injure his hand against Oklahoma, and whether that has affected his play or not, he has not been the same player and has struggled in every game since. Thompson has made costly bad reads, like his two interceptions against Oklahoma State, with the first being a pick-six that changed the game. On numerous occasions, he has missed wide open receivers downfield because of poor footwork.

Even after giving Card another shot against Iowa State due to Thompson’s recent struggles, he looked very shaky in the pocket and still isn’t connecting on passes 20-yards or beyond.

Sarkisian and the team have a ton of personnel issues to address, and while some people are ready to move on from the new head coach, they need to relax. He has yet to get his players that he believes best fit his scheme, and there very well could be players that fit that mold in the transfer portal this offseason.

Here are five quarterbacks that Texas could potentially target for next season through the transfer portal. This also includes a couple of players who are rumored or expected to enter the transfer portal at some point.

Myles Brennan, LSU

Myles Brennan is one of the most experienced Power Five quarterbacks in the portal right now, as he has four years of playing experience under his belt. He has not had the success at LSU that many had hoped for following Joe Burrow, but the program as a whole has not lived up to the hype after that championship.

The former four-star is a pocket passer with the ability to move around if needed, and also has a decent arm. Something Sarkisian values, as he does not really have his quarterbacks run much.

In 2020, Brennan completed 60% of his passes for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His biggest issue, and likely the reason he did not get a shot to win the job at LSU this season, is the fact that he has been somewhat injury-prone as he suffered an army injury this season. He also suffered a season-ending injury against Missouri last year after posting career highs in passing attempts (49), completions (29), and passing yards (430). He may do well with a fresh start, and has proven at times to be a very capable passer down field.

Chubba Purdy, Florida State

There will likely be a ton of quarterbacks like Chubba Purdy who hit the portal this offseason, because they were buried on a depth chart and want an opportunity to play. Purdy, the brother of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, has mobility and a decent arm.

Sarkisian did not recruit him out of high school, but maybe he will give the younger Purdy a look if he feels that he can fit his scheme. This would essentially be like recruiting a high school quarterback as he has seen very limited action in his two seasons at Florida State, attempting just 58 passes, with just five of them being from this season. Purdy may transfer down to a smaller school to see the field, but if Sarkisian evaluates him and likes what he sees he could be a viable option. Right now there is not an abundance of options in the portal, but considering his limited experience and age he can be a high-upside investment.

Kedon Slovis, USC

This one may be a reach, as Slovis has been a three-year starter at USC and has yet to show any reason for transferring. However, and this is pure speculation, former four-star Jaxson Dart looked absolutely special against Washington State when he got to play in an expanded role. Another factor could be the fact that Slovis was believed to be NFL bound prior to the season, but like the rest of the team has majorly disappointed in that aspect.

The firing of Clay Helton could also contribute to him leaving depending on who takes over next season. If Slovis were to transfer, he would be one of the best fits available for Steve Sarkisian’s offense. In his first season as the starter where he took former five-star J.T. Daniels’ spot, Slovis threw for 30 touchdowns and never turned back. He followed that up with 17 touchdowns in the COVID-19 shortened season. Slovis has compiled a 17-10 record as a starter, and not counting this season in which Helton was fired he would be 13-5. He is also one of the most efficient quarterbacks in college with a career completion percentage of 68%, he would be a huge get for Texas.

Quinn Ewers, Ohio State

It is understandable why the former five-star has yet to play a down at Ohio State, as he’s the age of a high school senior. In the meantime, he has been training with one of the best programs in the nation while also collecting a huge bag. There has been murmurs that he may decide to depart from Ohio State, and while that is yet to be seen, it would make sense as C.J. Stroud has a firm hold on the job and is only a freshman. In that case, Ewers would likely have to wait two or three more years for the job to open up before having to compete with whatever five-star is left on their roster.

Ewers was at one point committed to the Longhorns, and is a Texas native so the appeal of returning home is there. He is also a schematic fit, and it was rumored that Sarkisian made quite the final push before he decided to close his recruitment. If he does decide to transfer, which has not yet been confirmed, he would be the the front-runner for the starting job at Texas. He has a huge arm, and is mobile enough. It is not often that you get a second chance at a player that accumulated the highest recruiting ranking possible, and he would set the program up for years to come. If he does decide to leave Ohio State, Sarkisian absolutely needs to hit on him or on Arch Manning in a year. He can’t miss on both.

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

This is for the sake of pure anarchy, as if Spencer Rattler decided to cross the red river, he may become the most hated player in college football. However, who doesn’t love a true comeback story? Rattler unfortunately got benched by Texas again this season, causing Lincoln Riley to give freshman Caleb Williams the nod. Williams is not letting go of that job anytime soon, which likely means that Rattler is as good as gone after the season.

Although he was benched, he still holds a 15-2 record as a starter, and has shown glimpses of being one of college football’s best signal-callers. There was a time when he was viewed as the Heisman favorite, and the projected No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. Rattler has a career 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, which when you see that ratio it is great. However, he is known for throwing interceptions at the worst possible times. Maybe this season brought him back down to earth a tad, and will have him refocused for when he likely transfers. Also, transferring to Texas would give him a chance or two to take down the guy who took his job. I would consider this unlikely to happen, but crazier things have happened in college football.

