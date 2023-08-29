Five quarterbacks who will make an impact in Central Mass. football this season

The Central Mass. football season is getting closer, so the Telegram & Gazette is taking a look at some players to keep an eye on as the season goes on. First up, quarterbacks:

Hudson quarterback Jake Attaway looks to pass during a games last season.

Jake Attaway

Hudson, Junior

Attaway has guided the Hawks to a 17-5 record and a pair of berths in the Division 5 state tournament during his first two seasons directing the offense.

While successful, he’s not satisfied — especially after the top-seeded Hawks were upset in the quarterfinals last season.

“The way things ended last year, that doesn’t sit well with him,” Zac Attaway, Hudson’s first-year coach and Jake’s dad, said. “I think he took that as an opportunity to really get together with his teammates and put in more work in the weight room, more on-field work in the offseason.

“So even though there was some success from the team and himself, he knows there is always room for improvement. Their main goal — his main goal, is to get that team to the state championship.”

Jake Attaway, who checks in at 6 feet and 185 pounds, made plays with his feet and his arm last fall. He blossomed as a runner, parlaying 122 carries into 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns, and continued his ascension as a passer, completing 88 of 143 attempts for 1,371 yards and 18 TDs.

And, oh yeah, there was one reception that went for a hefty 56 yards along with an interception on defense for this three-sport standout who also plays basketball and baseball.

“It’s good to know that I have an experienced quarterback and that he’s been doing it since freshman year,” said coach Attaway, who has introduced a spread offense he ran while coaching his son and more than a dozen other current Hawks when they played youth football.

That experience extends to the offensive line, which returns a trio of starters in senior guard and captain J.J. Senske, junior center Joe Eddie and junior tackle Damien Voss, along with a handful of blockers who have varsity experience.

Leicester's Mason Griffiths hits a hole in the Uxbridge defensive line.

Mason Griffiths

Leicester, Senior

Griffiths, in his first year as a starter at quarterback, and the rest of the Wolverines took it on the chinstrap last season as they prevailed in just two of 11 games.

But the Wolverines have high hopes of a turnaround as they not only return a more-experienced QB, but the entire starting offensive line and standout senior receiver Hunter Senior, among others.

“We moved the ball last year against everybody, but we didn’t put it in the end zone for various reasons,” said Tim Griffiths, Leicester's 15th-year coach and Mason’s dad.

“So we’re hoping with an experienced line, an experienced QB, some experienced backs we can get over the hump and actually finish those 70-yard drives where last year we fumbled or just stalled inside the 20.”

Mason Griffiths, a 5-foot-10, 145-pound multi-sport athlete — he also plays basketball and, despite never having lessons, was slotted in at first singles for the tennis team last spring — rushed for 406 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries and was 50-of-83 passing for 655 yards and four TDs last fall after seeing limited action offensively as a sophomore.

“He can throw,” coach Griffiths said. “He didn’t have the strongest arm last year, and that limited us a little bit, but he’s been in the weight room all year and has put a little more size on. He’s a dual threat, more so this year than last year.”

Griffith, a National Honor Society member with a 3.8 grade point average, is also “a good, quiet leader.” He’ll captain the Wolverines along with senior linemen Andrew Boisvert, Matt Direnzo and Patrick Harrington, senior running back/defensive back Logan Potter, and senior wide receiver/defensive back Hunter Senior, who is one of the top returning wideouts in CMass.

In addition to being a dual-threat quarterback, Griffith is a three-phase contributor as he sees some time at safety and handles kicking duties, having converted 41 extra points and a field goal over the past two seasons.

David Prouty's Logan Josti. right, fakes the option handoff to Julian Kondratowicz during a game last season.

Logan Josti

David Prouty, Senior

Josti has come a long way in a short time since playing football for the first time as an eighth grader and being converted from tight end to quarterback as a sophomore.

And while he completed just 44 percent of his passes as a backup two years ago, he flashed his prodigious potential by averaging 31.8 yards on 17 completions, with seven going for touchdowns. The numbers were simply staggering last year as Josti was 144 of 267 for 2,628 yards and 23 TDs.

“We’re happy with where he’s at (developmentally),” coach Pat Rossi said. “We know he’s one of the better players in the area. He put a lot of weight on in the gym; he’s 6-3 and 230 pounds at quarterback, so a pretty big kid.

“He can make every throw on the field. He can throw sideline to sideline and vertical, so it really helps us open up the offense with where he can put the ball.”

Josti, who has been extended an opportunity to continue his football career at UMass, can also make plays with his legs, as evidenced by the 454 yards and seven TDs he rushed for on 98 carries that usually ended with a defender wondering what hit him.

Most impressively, he has full command of the offense as the coaching staff has complete confidence in him.

“We worked extensively with him on what a quarterback is, and he studies hard,” Rossi said. “He works hard, asks a lot of questions. He’s very well versed in what he sees out there and has full range of the offense.

“He’s allowed to audible out of anything. Pre-snap checks, post-snap checks, he makes all the protection calls at the line of scrimmage. He does a lot for us and he’s put a ton of hard work in to allow him to be there.”

Josti, a three-year starter at linebacker who collected 65 tackles and six sacks last season, will captain the Panthers — for a second straight season — along with fellow seniors Cam Goodrich (RB/WR/LB) and Jameson Kondratowicz (ditto). The offense returns nine starters, so Prouty has high hopes of improving on last year’s 4-7 mark.

Uxbridge quarterback Kellen LaChapelle slips away from St. Bernard's Cody Veneziano during a game last season.

Kellen LaChapelle

Uxbridge, Senior

LaChapelle opened plenty of eyes as a sophomore in his first year as a starting quarterback. It was hard to take your eyes off this agile, elusive, electrifying and, most importantly, productive escape artist last fall.

“Two years under his belt, coming into his senior year, everybody knows what Kellen gives,” coach Matt Blood said. “He’s got great athleticism, he’s fast, he’s gritty, he’s got a great center of gravity when he runs the ball.”

The 5-foot-7, 160-pound LaChapelle rushed for 1,082 yards and 19 touchdowns on 73 carries while helping the Spartans go 8-3 and advance to the Division 7 state quarterfinals last fall. His average of 14.8 yards a carry was tops among the 18 players in Central Mass. who ran for 1,000-plus yards.

LaChapelle, who has since gotten stronger and added a few pounds, is a certified game-breaker. But he’s at his best when it appears there’s nowhere to run and, yet, he does just that.

“His escapability factor when the pocket collapses is really impressive,” Blood said. “It just sometimes seems impossible to get out of the positions he’s in.”

As a passer, this T&G Super Team selection was 46 of 86 for 739 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Spartans are looking to become less reliant on their ground game, providing LaChapelle more opportunities to operate in the pocket.

“It would be nice to see those numbers in the passing game go up,” Blood said. “And that’s a matter of me making those calls and putting Kellen out there to throw the ball a little bit more. But we expect the same type of production from Kellen. He’s just so athletic and a great competitor.”

While the Spartans graduated their top four running backs, they return a bevy of playmakers to complement LaChapelle.

There’s senior tight end Aidan Blood, senior split end Liam Rigney, senior flanker Carter Gilmore and multiple tailback/slot receiver types in senior Braden Cammuso, sophomore Camden LaChapelle (Kellen’s brother) and senior Jaden Mello, a transfer from Shepherd Hill.

Leominster quarterback Osiris Lopez is brought down by Shrewsbury's Ryan Iagallo during a game last season.

Osiris Lopez

Leominster, Sophomore

Blue Devils coach Devin Gates doesn’t hold back when it comes to discussing the talents of Lopez.

“He’s as complete of a quarterback as I have ever coached or had on a team, and that includes college,” said Gates, who has 23 years of experience on the sideline. “No disrespect to any of the college kids I’ve coached, but I think he’s that mature and has that much skill, even at that young age right now.”

Multiple current college coaches feel the same way as the 6-foot-1, 176-pound Lopez — who sports a 3.8 grade point average — already holds offers from Boston College, UConn and UMass and has drawn interest from, among others, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Vanderbilt.

Lopez was fabulous as a freshman, completing 147 of 259 passes (57.7%) for a Central Mass.-best 2,663 yards and 31 touchdowns. This dynamic dual threat, who fans and opponents should expect to see more designed runs called for this fall to capitalize on his explosiveness, added 423 yards rushing and two TDs on 66 carries.

Most impressively, Lopez carried himself like a seasoned veteran.

“He is confident in his ability, and he kind of raises the confidence of everybody on the team,” Gates said. “I think that’s his biggest attribute, never mind his physical attributes.”

Lopez spent the offseason with his head down as he looked to continue to continue trending upward.

“He did a lot of work with M2 QB Academy and tightened up a lot of stuff he needed to to make that next step as a quarterback,” Gates said. “And he grew about another inch and put on a good 10, 15 pounds, so physically he looks great.”

The Blue Devils went 8-3, finished atop Mid-Wach A and advanced to the Divison 2 state tournament last season.

And while they only return two starters on offense in Lopez and standout senior lineman Steve Kendall, they welcome back senior running backs Xavier Cora and Braden Martin along with a pair of talented transfers in receiver Jaden Jenkins (Lunenburg) and running back Chris Hatch (Assabet Valley).

