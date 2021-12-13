Auburn is presumably in need of a quarterback after the departure of Bo Nix, who has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

You could make the argument that next year’s starter is currently not on the roster. Dematrius Davis, despite his untapped potential, has not appeared to be in the graces of the coaching staff (most likely because he isn’t a scheme fit) and TJ Finley is not capable of piloting the offense for a full season in my opinion. Auburn could elect to start Holden Geriner, but that is yet to be determined considering he isn’t even on campus yet.

Here are five quarterbacks Auburn should pursue in the transfer portal.

Cameron Ward (Incarnate Word)

Marvin Pfeiffer/The San Antonio Express-News via AP

Ward accounted for 47 touchdowns to go along with 4,648 yards (third nationally) and had a 65% completion rate.

Dillon Gabriel (UCF)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Gabriel would be an interesting edition to this Auburn offense giving his 8,041 passing yards he accumulated at UCF.

Myles Brennan (LSU)

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Brennan still hasn’t found a landing spot. Auburn could come in and take him if they wanted.

Jack Miller (Ohio State)

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Miller didn’t receive any playing time during his freshman season with the Buckeyes.

Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma)

© BRYAN TERRY / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rattler threw for 4,595 passing yards and 39 touchdowns during his two seasons starting for Oklahoma.

