Five prospects that could go second overall to the Orioles in MLB Draft

Orioles general manager Mike Elias said the Orioles were, as of Monday, still considering five prospects that could be selected second overall. Though, he admitted, some options are likelier than others.

Here's a look at the five prospects who he could've been referring to on yesterday's conference call with reporters.

Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State

By all accounts, Torkelson appears to be a lock to the Tigers at first overall. But if the Tigers decide to take Austin Martin instead, then the Orioles would likely have a layup at second overall.

In three seasons as a Sun Devil, Torkelson slashed .337/.463/.729 with 54 home runs and 87 extra-base hits in 628 plate appearances. The first baseman might not play a skill position, but his bat was so remarkable at the college level he's the clear pick if he's on the board for the Orioles. That would give the Orioles the best pure hitter in the draft who, admittedly, wasn't expected to be there.

The chances of this happening, however, aren't likely.

Austin Martin, INF, Vanderbilt

Martin seems to be the most likely choice for the Orioles at second overall, assuming Torkelson is off the board.

He played in the infield and outfield as a Commodore and slashed .368/.474/.532 in 665 plate appearances. His OPS was 1.007 and he struck out just 82 times while earning 85 walks. Martin could play second, shortstop or third at the pro level, which would give the Orioles a strong and versatile player up the middle.

If the Orioles pull the trigger on Martin, as widely expected, they'd be set with Adley Rutschman and Martin as the two faces of the rebuild.

Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M

If the Orioles decide to pass on one of the two position players listed above and take a pitcher, Lacy is likely the choice here.

The southpaw out of Texas A&M pitched in 42 games in his collegiate career with 21 starts. He posted a 2.07 ERA in 152 innings pitched with 224 strikeouts. His WHIP was a career 1.013 and he struck out 13.3 batters per nine innings with just 5.1 hits allowed per nine.

With a fastball that sits at 92-94 MPH, and a nice slider, he would immediately project at the top of the Orioles future rotation.

An additional level to this is that if the Orioles want to go under slot value for the second pick, he could provide some relief there.

Emerson Hancock, RHP, UGA

We're officially in draft choices that would classify as a surprise territory.

Hancock had a stellar sophomore season at Georgia which boosted him up draft boards, as he ended his Bulldog career with a 3.47 ERA in 192 innings pitched. He allowed seven hits per nine innings and struck out 9.7 with a WHIP of 1.068.

But if the Orioles and Elias want to pick a player under slot value with the hope of spending more later in the draft at 30th and 39th, Hancock could be the wild card here.

Nick Gonzales, INF, New Mexico State

In a similar light to Hancock, Gonzales offers an under slot value proposition here.

Gonzales slashed .399/.502/.747 at New Mexico State, including two seasons with above a .432 batting average. With gaudy offensive numbers, he spent most of his time at second base in 2019 before 2020, where he spent 14 of his 15 games of his junior season at shortstop.

If the Orioles like Martin and Gonzales both enough, then they could opt to pull the trigger on Gonzales and make the decision to spend more in the later rounds.

